100 Fly World Champion Torri Huske Has Been Training for the 400 IM

We sat down with world champion Torri Huske, fresh off of her 100 fly win in Budapest. Huske takes us back to Tokyo where she finished 4th in the 100 fly final and how that motivated her this entire year to come back on top. Part of that preparation came in the form of 400 IM training, which Huske says really helped her on the back half of her races, which she felt were lacking.

Huske also discusses her love/hate relationship with the 50 free, her NCAA lineup, and managing an enormous event schedule throughout a 6-8 day championship meet.