100 Fly World Champion Torri Huske Has Been Training for the 400 IM

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman HodgesGarrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with world champion Torri Huske, fresh off of her 100 fly win in Budapest. Huske takes us back to Tokyo where she finished 4th in the 100 fly final and how that motivated her this entire year to come back on top. Part of that preparation came in the form of 400 IM training, which Huske says really helped her on the back half of her races, which she felt were lacking.

Huske also discusses her love/hate relationship with the 50 free, her NCAA lineup, and managing an enormous event schedule throughout a 6-8 day championship meet.

Ncswim
47 minutes ago

Not to hate… torri is an amazing athlete that can probably do way more than anyone thinks, but I don’t see the reasoning behind this. She fell off hard in the 2 im at trials last year which makes me think her body is just more inclined towards the shorter races.

Ol' Longhorn
1 hour ago

No one ever talks much about her ability to manage very heavy schedules, and her range in strokes (200 IM) and distance 50-200. You always hear about another guy who goes from a 50 to a 100 in two strokes. She’s a beast.

