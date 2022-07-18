Thomas Ceccon Whacks a Second Off His 100 Fly Best Time in 51.38

Italian swimmer Thomas Ceccon did not rest on the laurels of his new World Record in the 100 back set three weeks ago in Budapest.

During a regional meet over the weekend in Verona, Italy, which included swimmers in the junior and ‘cadets’ age group, Ceccon swam a 51.38 in the 100 meter butterfly. That crushes almost a second off his previous lifetime best in the event of 52.36 that was swum at the December 2020 Italian Championships.

The time also makes him the 2nd-fastest Italian man of all-time in the event, behind only National Record holder Piero Codia. Codia’s record-setting time of 50.64 was set at the 2018 European Championships.

The swim moves Ceccon up 10 spots from 12th place all-time in the Italian rankings to 2nd.

10 BEST ITALIAN PERFORMERS 100 METERS BUTTERFLY (LCM)

50.64 Piero Codia 09 August 2018 Glasgow 51.38 Thomas Ceccon 17/07/2022 Verona 51.39 Federico Burdisso 23 May 2021 Budapest 51.54 Matteo Rivolta 20 April 2016 Riccione 51.62 Santo Condorelli 25 June 2021 52.06 Lamberti Michele 25 June 2021 Rome 52.14 Joseph Davide Natullo 11 August 2009 Rome 52.27 Alberto Razzetti 01 August 2019 Rome 52.29 Giacomo Carini 05 April 2017 Riccione 52.34 Simone Stefanì March 20, 2022 Caserta

While Ceccon is now best-known as a backstroker after breaking the World Record over 100 meters at the World Championships earlier this summer, he is also a capable butterflier. Early in the World Championships, he set the Italian Record in the men’s 50 fly with a 22.88 in prelims and a 22.76 in finals.

He also pursued a qualification for the Olympic Games in the 100 fly last year, though he wound up coming short of that goal.

The swim came just before the three-day Italian National Championships are set to begin on Tuesday in Ostia. Italy is building toward the upcoming European Aquatics Championships, which will be hosted in Rome from August 11-21.

Ceccon won three medals at the World Championships in June. Besides the individual 100 backstroke gold, he won gold in the men’s 400 medley relay, where Italy were the surprise champions, and a bronze in the 400 free relay.