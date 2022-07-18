Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Thomas Ceccon Whacks a Second Off His 100 Fly Best Time in 51.38

Italian swimmer Thomas Ceccon did not rest on the laurels of his new World Record in the 100 back set three weeks ago in Budapest.

During a regional meet over the weekend in Verona, Italy, which included swimmers in the junior and ‘cadets’ age group, Ceccon swam a 51.38 in the 100 meter butterfly. That crushes almost a second off his previous lifetime best in the event of 52.36 that was swum at the December 2020 Italian Championships.

The time also makes him the 2nd-fastest Italian man of all-time in the event, behind only National Record holder Piero Codia. Codia’s record-setting time of 50.64 was set at the 2018 European Championships.

The swim moves Ceccon up 10 spots from 12th place all-time in the Italian rankings to 2nd.

10 BEST ITALIAN PERFORMERS 100 METERS BUTTERFLY (LCM)

  1. 50.64  Piero Codia  09 August 2018 Glasgow
  2. 51.38  Thomas Ceccon  17/07/2022 Verona
  3. 51.39 Federico Burdisso  23 May 2021 Budapest
  4. 51.54  Matteo Rivolta  20 April 2016 Riccione
  5. 51.62 Santo Condorelli  25 June 2021
  6. 52.06 Lamberti Michele  25 June 2021 Rome
  7. 52.14  Joseph Davide Natullo  11 August 2009 Rome
  8. 52.27 Alberto Razzetti  01 August 2019 Rome
  9. 52.29  Giacomo Carini  05 April 2017 Riccione
  10. 52.34 Simone Stefanì  March 20, 2022 Caserta

While Ceccon is now best-known as a backstroker after breaking the World Record over 100 meters at the World Championships earlier this summer, he is also a capable butterflier. Early in the World Championships, he set the Italian Record in the men’s 50 fly with a 22.88 in prelims and a 22.76 in finals.

He also pursued a qualification for the Olympic Games in the 100 fly last year, though he wound up coming short of that goal.

The swim came just before the three-day Italian National Championships are set to begin on Tuesday in Ostia. Italy is building toward the upcoming European Aquatics Championships, which will be hosted in Rome from August 11-21.

Ceccon won three medals at the World Championships in June. Besides the individual 100 backstroke gold, he won gold in the men’s 400 medley relay, where Italy were the surprise champions, and a bronze in the 400 free relay.

4
Sun Yangs Hammer
13 minutes ago

THOMAS CECCON WHACKS

OFF

Sun Yangs Hammer
Reply to  Sun Yangs Hammer
11 minutes ago

pls don’t ban me

bobthebuilderrocks
15 minutes ago

Ceccon has got Casas in the 100m ButterBack by .09. 102.98 to 103.07

Last edited 15 minutes ago by bobthebuilderrocks
Mr Piano
22 minutes ago

I thought it was backstroke for a second

