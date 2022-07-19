Vibskov, Buusmann, and Trop Hand International Commitments to St. Thomas (FL)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

International swimmers Sarah Caroline Vibskov, Frida Buusmann, and Yana Trop have announced their commitments to St. Thomas University in Miami, Florida, where they will compete in the NAIA.

Sarah Caroline Vibskov is from Roskilde, Denmark, which is just west of Copenhagen. She is a student at Roskilde Gymnasium, and swims for the Swim Team Taastrup.

“I’m so excited to announce my official commitment to swim and study at St. Thomas University in Miami, Florida this fall! A big thank you to my family, friends and everyone else who has supported me in this journey throughout the years. I would like to thank my coach @lskadhauge for making me the swimmer I am today. And my team in Denmark @tstjernerne for making me love swimming. You will always have a place near my heart. Also a special thanks to @coachcaesar for welcoming me to the bobcat family and giving me this special opportunity. Lastly, I am thankful for the help @csusadk has provided me through the recruiting process. Can’t wait to start this new and exciting chapter of my life! #gobobcats🐾 @stu_swimming”

Best Times LCM (with SCY Conversions):

50 freestyle – 29.64 (25.98)

100 freestyle – 1:06.62 (58.57)

200 freestyle – 2:35.87 (2:17.54)

100 butterfly – 1:21.85 (1:12.47)

Frida Buusmann is from Allerød, Denmark, which is about a half hour northwest of Copenhagen. She competes for Sigma Swim Alleroed, a club in her hometown.

“I am very excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at St. Thomas university in Miami, Florida. I am looking forward to this next chapter of my life and I want to thank everyone who has helped me make this possible, especially thank you to @coachcaesar for the opportunity.”

Best Times (With SCY Conversions):

50 Freestyle LCM: 33.82 (29.74)

100 Freestyle SCM: 1:19.20 (1:11.35)

50 Breaststroke SCM: 51.90 (46.75)

100 Breaststroke SCM: 1:51.11 (1:40.09)

Yana Trop, from Belgium, competes for Shark Swimming. She is a Belgian Open Championships finalist in the 800 freestyle, having finished in 6th place at the 2022 edition of the meet.

“I’m so excited to announce my official commitment to St. Thomas University in Miami, where I will continue my academic and athletic career. I would like to thank the overboarder for helping me during this process, my coaches for making me better throughout the years and also my parents for making this possible and for believing in me. Finally, I’m thankful to coach Caesar for giving me this opportunity! Proud to be one of the bobcats now! 🐾”

Best Times LCM (with SCY Conversions):

50 Free – 28.68 (25.11)

100 Free – 1:00.98 (53.49)

200 Free – 2:13.50 (1:57.38)

400 Free- 4:34.92 (5:08.03, 500 Freestyle)

800 Free – 9:25.78 (10:33.92, 1000 Freestyle)

Both Trop and Vibosky bring times that would have led the St. Thomas’ roster last season, while Buusmann appears to be in the position to contribute to the team as she continues to train and progress. With their converted times in the 50 freestyle, Trop and Vibosky would have ranked 1st and 3rd on St Thomas’ roster last season. Trop’s converted best time in the 100 freestyle would have led the team by over 2 seconds, while Vibosky’s would have ranked 5th. Notably, all of Trop’s times in the freestyle events would have been under the NAIA Championship Consideration Standards, giving her plenty of opportunities to qualify for the Championships.

At the 2022 Sun Coast Championships, St. Thomas finished 3rd overall on the women’s side. The team’s highest finisher in the sprint freestyle events was Alisha Uzakova who placed 8th in the 50 freestyle (25.84) and 9th in the 100 freestyle (56.51). The team also saw a second place finish from Mikayla DePover in the 100 breaststroke. DePover led St. Thomas to a 15th place finish at the 2022 NAIA Championships. Notably, last season was St. Thomas’ first season as a varsity program.

With their commitments, Vibskov, Trop, and Buusmann join a large St. Thomas class of 2026 that includes Janine Grund, Zita Cornelissen, Alessia Claassen, Sophie Urias, Ana Blyashyn Campos, Claudia Ashford, Ana Sales, Chloe Convis, Karina Manrique, Sydney Milled, Belen Castro, Jordyn Eckert, Wiktoria Bidnik, Izzy Gifford, and Moron Alonso. All three women also contribute to a large population of international students on the St. Thomas roster, as over two-thirds of their incoming class is based internationally.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

