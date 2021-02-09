Italian 100 Back NR-Holder Thomas Ceccon Will Pursue 100 Butterfly for Olympics

Italian national record holder Thomas Ceccon told SwimSwam in an exclusive interview that he intends on adding the 100 butterfly to his slate at the Italian National Championships, targeting qualification for the 2021 Olympic Games.

“I’d like to say it here because I don’t think anyone knows, I want to try to make the time in the 100 fly,” Ceccon said in an interview with SwimSwam Italia‘s Agalia Pezzato. “I’m going decent in butterfly and it’s a time that I feel like I can do.”

Italy’s qualification standard in the 100 butterfly for the Olympic Games currently stands at a 51.50. Although Ceccon’s best time currently stands at a 52.36 from December, he has shown the speed necessary to get under the qualifying mark. In late January, he threw down a new Italian National Record in the 50 SCM butterfly, posting a time of 22.63.

The Italian National Championships will serve as the nation’s final Olympic qualifying opportunity. The meet is set to occur between March 27th and 31st in Riccione.

At only 19 years old, Ceccon is already qualified to represent Italy at the 2021 Olympic Games, holding a qualifying time in the 100 backstroke of 52.84. His time also stands as the Italian National Record in that race in long course.

Adding the 100 butterfly to his event slate leaves Ceccon with a potentially busy schedule in Tokyo this summer. If he makes the team in the 100 butterfly, in addition to swimming the 100 backstroke, the men’s 400 medley relay, the mixed 400 medley relay, and the 400 freestyle relay that he is expected to be named to, his schedule will go as follows:

July 24, 2021 No events

July 25, 2021 19:00-21:30 Heats Men 100m Backstroke Men 4x100m Freestyle Relay

July 26, 2021 10:30-12:30 Semi-Finals & Finals Men 100m Backstroke Semi-Final Men 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final

July 27, 2021 10:30-12:30 Semi-Finals & Finals Men 100m Backstroke Final

July 28, 2021 No events

July 29, 2021 19:00-21:30 Heats Men 100m Butterfly 4x100m Mixed Medley Relay

July 30, 2021 10:30-12:30 Semi-Finals & Finals Men 100m butterfly semi final 19:00-21:30 Heats Men 4x100m Medley Relay*

July 31, 2021 10:30-12:30 Semi-Finals & Finals Men 100m butterfly final 4x100m Mixed Medley Relay Finals

August 1, 2021 10:30-12:30 Finals Men 4x100m Medley Final*



*Italy is not officially qualified for the men’s 4×100 medley relay, but currently holds the #1 wildcard spot, meaning it’s likely that they will make the cut.