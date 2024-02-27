Stanford’s Minakov, Ryan Sweep Men’s Pac-12 Swim & Dive Weekly Honors

Courtesy: Pac-12
MEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK: Andrei Minakov, Jr., STANFORD (Saint Petersburg, Russia)
- In the final dual meet of the regular season, Minakov helped the Cardinal to a 170-130 upset against Cal to solidify a top-3 spot in the conference.
- Winning three events and collecting a runner-up finish, the junior broke his own program record and helped the Cardinal’s 200 medley relay to a season-best ‘A’ standard time.
- Sweeping the Butterfly events, Minakov swam a 1:38.61 in the 200 fly to break his program record, going on to swim a 44.60 in the 100 fly to take home the win.
- Minakov wrapped up the regular season with a second-place finish in the 400 free relay (2:48.55).
- Now holds eight school records including four in individual events.
- Second career Pac-12 Men’s Swimmer of the Week and first this season (Feb. 10, 2022).
MEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK: Jack Ryan, Jr., STANFORD (Denver, Colo.)
- Swept the diving events to help the No. 6 Cardinal to its upset win over No. 2 California.
- The junior scored a 355.35 in the 1 Meter and 396.68 in the 3 Meter ahead of competing for Pac-12 Championship titles in both events.
- Ryan is now undefeated in dual meets on the 1 and 3 Meter and has won eight of his 10 competitions during the season.
- Fifth career Pac-12 Men’s Diver of the Week/Month award and first of the season (Nov. 2022; Jan. 17, 2023; Jan. 24, 2023; Feb. 21; 2023).
2024 Pac-12 Swimming & Diving Championships
- The 2024 Pac-12 Women’s Swimming and Men’s/Women’s Diving Championships will be held Feb. 28-March 2 in Federal Way, Washington at the Weyerhaeuser King’s County Aquatic Center. The 2024 Pac-12 Men’s Swimming Championships will take place the following week from March 6-9 at the same venue.
- Tickets are available online and will also be available for purchase on site during the duration of both events.
2023-24 PAC-12 Men’s Swimmer and Diver of the Month/Week