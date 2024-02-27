Stanford’s Minakov, Ryan Sweep Men’s Pac-12 Swim & Dive Weekly Honors In the final dual meet of the season, Minakov helped the Cardinal to a 170-130 upset against Cal while reeling off a school record 1:38.61 in the 200 fly.

2024 Women’s Pac-12 Champs Fan Guide: Stanford Battling Losses Amid Their Bid for a 3-Peat The 9 members of Stanford’s team last year who aren’t on the roster this season accounted for a stunning 570 points at last year’s meet.

Andrei Minakov Swims 1:38.61 In the 200 Fly as Stanford Beats Cal Andrei Minakov’s time on Saturday in the 200 yard fly would have won last year’s NCAA Championship in the event and ranks him #2 nationally this year.

Isabelle Stadden, Jaek Horner Named Pac-12 Swimmers of the Week In her final home meet as a Golden Bear, Stadden broke two pool records and led Cal to its first win over Stanford since 2021.