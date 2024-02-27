Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Stanford’s Minakov, Ryan Sweep Men’s Pac-12 Swim & Dive Weekly Honors

by SwimSwam 0

February 27th, 2024 College, News, Pac-12

Courtesy: Pac-12

MEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK: Andrei Minakov, Jr., STANFORD (Saint Petersburg, Russia)

  • In the final dual meet of the regular season, Minakov helped the Cardinal to a 170-130 upset against Cal to solidify a top-3 spot in the conference.
  • Winning three events and collecting a runner-up finish, the junior broke his own program record and helped the Cardinal’s 200 medley relay to a season-best ‘A’ standard time.
  • Sweeping the Butterfly events, Minakov swam a 1:38.61 in the 200 fly to break his program record, going on to swim a 44.60 in the 100 fly to take home the win.
  • Minakov wrapped up the regular season with a second-place finish in the 400 free relay (2:48.55).
  • Now holds eight school records including four in individual events.
  • Second career Pac-12 Men’s Swimmer of the Week and first this season (Feb. 10, 2022).

MEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK: Jack Ryan, Jr., STANFORD (Denver, Colo.)

  • Swept the diving events to help the No. 6 Cardinal to its upset win over No. 2 California.
  • The junior scored a 355.35 in the 1 Meter and 396.68 in the 3 Meter ahead of competing for Pac-12 Championship titles in both events.
  • Ryan is now undefeated in dual meets on the 1 and 3 Meter and has won eight of his 10 competitions during the season.
  • Fifth career Pac-12 Men’s Diver of the Week/Month award and first of the season (Nov. 2022; Jan. 17, 2023; Jan. 24, 2023; Feb. 21; 2023).

2024 Pac-12 Swimming & Diving Championships

2023-24 PAC-12 Men’s Swimmer and Diver of the Month/Week

Month/Week Men’s Swimmer Men’s Diver
October Rex Maurer, Stanford Elias Petersen, Utah
November Krzysztof Chmielewski, USC Elias Petersen, Utah
December Destin Lasco, California
Jan. 9 Zalan Sarkany, Arizona State Elias Petersen, Utah
Jan. 16 Michal Chmielewski, USC Laurent Gosselin-Paradis, USC
Jan. 24 Leon Marchand, Arizona State Joshua Thai, California
Feb. 06 Jack Alexy, California Geoffrey Vavitsas, California
Feb. 13 Jaek Horner, Utah Gage DuBois, Arizona
Feb. 20 Jaek Horner, Utah
Feb. 27 Andrei Minakov, Stanford Jack Ryan, Stanford

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!