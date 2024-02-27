Weston Wins MIAA Division II Girl’s State Championship, Addison Abreu Claims Two Titles

MIAA Division II Girls State Championships

February 17, 2024

MIT Sports and Recreation Center, Cambridge, MA

Short Course Yards

Results

Weston High School utilized their team’s depth to claim first at the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) Division II Girls State Championships with 250 points, besting their 5th place finish from last season. Despite not having a single individual or relay champion at the meet, Weston finished over 40 points ahead of runner-up Longmeadow High School, with almost every swimmer on the 14-swimmer roster contributing points to the total. Last year’s champion, Marblehead High School fell to 5th in the team standings.

There was only one swimmer at the meet who took home multiple individual titles: Seekonk High School senior Addison Abreu, who won both the 100 freestyle and 200 IM. Abreu, a Bryant University commit, started her day off with a commanding victory en route to her 2nd consecutive title in the 200 IM, swimming a time of 2:06.35 to claim first place by 2 seconds over runner-up Claire Weppler from Longmeadow (2:08.74). In the 100 freestyle, Abreu posted a similar margin of victory, swimming a time of 52.72 to clear the field by 1.5 seconds.

Like her teammate, Seekonk freshman Lydia Craft also took home an individual state title, winning the 200 freestyle in a time of 1:54.02. Craft narrowly held off Longmeadow sophomore Lilah Doherty (1:54.13) for the victory.

Doherty went on to win the 100 butterfly by almost a second, touching in a time of 55.86 after finishing 3rd in the same event last season. She also picked up a victory in the 200 medley relay, combining with Longmeadow teammates Maria DiPetrio, Weppler, and Izabella Strebel for a time of 1:51.31, with Doherty contributing a 25.49 butterfly split to lead the entire field. Doherty and Weppler also won the 400 freestyle relay alongside teammates Julianna Quinlan and Emillia Szyluk as the team finished in a time of 3:39.93, with Doherty once-again contributing the fastest split in the entire field (51.89) on the anchor leg.

Northampton High School had two winners during the meet as well. In the girl’s 100 backstroke, junior Amalia Guerra touched first in the race with a time of 57.67, finishing a second ahead of her closest competitor. Northampton’s other victory came on the diving boards as senior Ursula Von Goeler posted the top score in the 1M event with a total of 448.75.

In the 50 freestyle, Monson High School junior Isabella Zeppa claimed the top spot with a time of 23.94, besting the field by about two tenths of a second. Zeppa showed a huge improvement from her time in the same event last year, 24.75, where she placed 3rd.

North Reading Wilmington Co-Op only had one swimmer at the meet, senior Kyla Kelly, who won the 500 freestyle by nearly 4 seconds. Kelly, who is committed to Williams College for next fall, posted a time of 5:05.80 for the victory. She also managed to place 3rd in the 200 freestyle in a time of 1:55.50.

Holy Cross commit Nora Herbstzuber won the 100 breaststroke by a second, taking the victory in a time of 1:06.32. Herbstzuber improved upon her 3rd place finish from 2023, where she posted a time of 1:07.74.

In the 200 freestyle relay, the team from Wayland composed of Adah Shulman, Cara Hill, Paulina Ilyin, and Arpi Abrahamian combined for a time of 1:41.50, narrowly holding off the team from Duxbury High School who finished 2nd in a time of 1:41.64. Weston High school was also in the mix with a final time of 1:41.66 for 3rd.

Top 5 Team Scores: