After $120 Million Cost Overrun, Paris 2024 Inaugurates New Olympic Aquatics Centre

On Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron and Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet inaugurated the new Olympic Aquatics Centre in the Saint-Denis neighborhood of Paris.

The venue, which cost 188 million euros (204 million USD), has been presented as a symbolic of a number of programs related to the Olympic and Paralympic Games, including sustainable venues designed not just for the Olympic athletes, but to leave a legacy of the Games for the local French.

“We want to welcome the world, our athletes to win a lot of medals and it to be an incredible moment of French pride,” Macron said. “But we also want these structures to remain, as with the Olympic and Paralympic Village. For us, this is one of the big elements of legacy.”

The venue features an 18-metre-wide footbridge to the Stade de France. The facility has the biggest hanging roof in the world made entirely from wood, and on top of that roof sits a 5,000 square meter solar farm that will power the entire building.

The venue is part of an initiative for all new public buildings in France to be made of 50% wood or other bio-materials. The spectators seats are made of 100% recycled plastic collected by local students in Saint-Denis.

In another first, the thousands of different timber elements – spruce from Finland for the interior, French-grown Douglas fir for the outside – were sawn to size in Alsace, then transported to Paris for final assembly on site in a process likened to building a giant Lego set. “We chose to use wood not only for its technical quality, but also because it is very stable and will last for a hundred years,” explains co-designer Cécilia Gross, Architect Partner-Director at VenhoevenCS.

The news is not all positive, though. The budget was less than 70 million euros, almost tripling before final completion.

The venue is a 6,000 seat aquatic center that will become a neighborhood sports center in summer 2025. The legacy venue will have 2,500 seats, a teaching pool, fitness center, bouldering wall, climbing gym, soccer fields, padel tennis, basketball, and yoga facilities.

It features a 70-meter pool that can be divided as needed.

The Paris Aquatics Centre will play host to diving, artistic swimming (synchro), and preliminary rounds of water polo. After the conclusion of pool swimming, the knockout stage of the water polo tournaments will move to the 15,000+ seat Paris La Defense Arena, an indoor rugby seating that is receiving a temporary pool for the event.

The Aquatics Centre is the largest new-build project of the Olympic Games, and one of only two new permanent athletic facilities for the games along with the 125 million euro Porte de La Chapelle Arena that will host badminton and rhythmic gymnastics.

In total, the Olympic Games Paris 2024 have accelerated the construction and renovation of 25 pools across Ile de France, including 18 in Seine-Saint-Denis. Between 2021 and 2023, 26,000 children – including 9,400 in Seine-Saint-Denis itself – benefitted from the Paris 2024-led 1,2,3 Swim program, which recruited qualified trainers and provided free swimming and water safety lessons for people of all ages.

The inauguration program included diving ceremonies to entertain the gathered dignitaries and public.