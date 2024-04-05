2024 Aquatics GB Olympic Trials: Day 4 Prelims Recap

2024 AQUATICS GB SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS (OLYMPIC TRIALS)

After a thrilling night of racing which saw Max Litchfield break the men’s 400m IM record and 3 men dip under the 48-second barrier in the 100m free, this morning’s heats set up additional battles across the board.

James Guy and Jacob Peters were the ones to watch in the first event of the men’s 100m butterfly.

The former owns the British national record with his lifetime best of 50.67 from 2017 while the latter is GBR’s #2 performer with a PB of 51.16 from last year. That 51.16 gave Peters the gold over Guy’s 51.63 at the 2023 British Championships.

It was 23-year-old Peters who wasted no time staking his claim on a potential title in today’s prelims, ripping a result of 51.56 to land lane 4 for tonight’s main event.

Peters split 23.58/27.98 to post the sole sub-52-second result of the field and the 4th-swiftest mark of his career. His 51.56 equals the Aquatics GB Olympic selection standard exactly but he’ll need to repeat that caliber of performance in the final to add his name to the Paris roster.

Bath teammate Ed Mildred was the next-closest competitor, clocking a time of 52.11 followed by Manchester’s Jamie Ingram who touched in 52.23.

Ingram took bronze at this competition last year with a result of 51.98 while Mildred has been as quick as 51.79 to rank as the nation’s 4th-fastest man in history.

Guy lurks as the 4th seed after a controlled swim of 52.26 this morning, joining the chase for gold and the qualification time. The 28-year-old qualified for last night’s 100m free in a new personal best of 48.68 but dropped that final.

Men’s 100m Fly Top 8:

As with the men’s 200m fly yesterday the women’s 400m free is wide open and ripe for someone to step up and make it happen.

This morning’s heats rendered the top 5 separated by just about 2 seconds, led by Bath swimmer Leah Crisp.

22-year-old Crisp clocked a time of 4:15.16 to hold a .21 advantage over 14-year-old rising star Amelie Blocksidge of Salford.

Blocksidge posted 4:15.37 as a follow-up to her 1500m free title already at these championships.

Wycombe District’s Lucy Fox and Holly Hibbott of Bath are also right in the mix with efforts of 4:16.43 and 4:16.54, respectively.

Crisp owns a lifetime best of 4:12.26 in this 4free while Blocksidge has been as quick as 4:12.95 in her young career so they have a big ask ahead of them to meet the Aquatics GB-mandated Olympic selection standard of 4:04.98.

24-year-old Hibbott’s PB of 4:05.01 has been within striking distance of the standard but that was registered back in 2018. Her most recent result was the 4:16.00 from January’s Flanders Swimming Cup.

Women’s 400m Free Top 8:

Aquatics GB has set the women’s 200m back Olympic qualifying standard at a stiff 2:08.91, a threshold under which only 8 British women have ever been.

Two of those women, Honey Osrin and Kathleen Dawson, appeared in this morning’s heats, successfully securing their spots for the final

21-year-old Osrin of Loughborough stopped the clock at 2:10.25 to lead the field by nearly 2 seconds. Her outing represents the 5th-best time of her career, one which boasts a recent lifetime best of 2:08.48 from February’s BUCS Championships.

Osrin’s performance is on par with her 100m back time notched on day 2 here in London. She posted 1:00.58 to knock over a second off her previous PB of 1:01.64 put on the books in 2021.

Olympian Kathleen Dawson is seeking a 2nd gold at these championships, however. Dawson already qualified for Paris in the 100m back and slotted herself as the 4th seed in the longer distance with a mark of 2:13.07.

She’s been as swift as 2:08.14 in this event but that was from 2021. She’ll need to dig deep to get back to that level, but her sub-minute result in the 100m sprint was encouraging.

Another strong contender headed to the final is Katie Shanahan. The Scot scored the 3rd seed in 2:12.30 and carries a 2022 European Championships silver medal on her resume.

Shanahan is GBR’s #3 performer in history, owning a personal benchmark of 2:07.45 from the 2023 World Championships where she bagged 4th place.

Women’s 200m Back Top 8:

4 of the top 9 best-ever British performers are in the men’s 200m IM field including Duncan Scott, Tom Dean, Max Litchfield and Mark Szaranek.

For the most part, the key competitors kept their cards close to their chest, with only Scott dipping under the 2:00 threshold.

Scott is the reigning Olympic silver medalist in this event from the 2020 Games in Tokyo and earned silver last year at the World Championships. The former performance brought about his national record of 1:55.28 and the 26-year-old remains the sole British swimmer to ever get under 1:56.

Last night’s 400m IM victor Max Litchfield was next in line this morning, punching 2:00.07.

Litchfield took down Scott’s British benchmark en route to qualifying for Paris in the longer IM. He owns a 2IM lifetime best of 1:56.64 from 2017. Although that PB is long in the tooth, Litchfield’s 4IM time last night was his best since that same year.

23-year-old Dean posted 2:00.72 as the 4th seed in a follow-up to his 3rd place in the men’s 100m free last night. He shared the Tokyo podium with Scott, earning 2IM bronze at the 2020 Games.

Mainstay Szaranek sits 5th for tonight’s final and Evan Jones of Stirling checked in with a shiny new PB of 2:00.69 to rank 3rd for the main event.

Men’s 200m IM Top 8: