Katie Ledecky Scratches 1500 Freestyle On First Night Of 2024 San Antonio Pro Swim Series

2024 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO

April 10-13, 2024

Northside Swim Center, San Antonio, TX

LCM (50m)

Start Times Wednesday Distance: 5pm (Central Time) All Prelims: 9am (Central Time) Thurs-Sat Finals: 6pm (Central Time)

Meet Central

Psych Sheets

Live Results

Livestream (USA Swimming Network)

The first night of the 2024 San Antonio Pro Swim Series is filled with many scratches. With only two events on tonight’s docket, nine swimmers dropped the women’s 1500 free while seven have opted out of the men’s race.

World record holder Katie Ledecky no longer appears on the women’s start list, meaning she won’t be in the competition pool for tonight’s fastest heat. She owns the fastest time in the world this season (15:38.81), which she recorded at the first stop of the Pro Series in Knoxville. Ledecky is entered in the 200, 400, and 800 freestyles for the rest of the meet in addition to the 200 IM.

Olympic silver medalist Erica Sullivan is also scratching the event along with #2 seed Ashley Wall (Twichell). The 1500 was Wall’s only entry for the meet while Sullivan is slated to swim the 400 and 800 freestyle races.

The only other top-8 seed to drop the women’s 1500 is Jillian Cox of Longhorn Aquatics. The Texas commit owns a best time of 16:18.40 to her name, which she put on the board at the 2023 U.S. National Championships. Cox had a big breakthrough last June when she qualified for the U.S. World Championship team in the 800 free. She dropped time at Worlds, ultimately placing 6th in 8:19.73.

With those scratches, World Junior Champion Kate Hurst (16:09.37) moves up to top seed status. She’ll swim right next to Paige Madden in tonight’s fastest heat, with Madden coming off a win at last month’s Westmont stop, where she punched a new best time of 16:09.93.

There is only one top-8 scratch to report in the men’s field: 2nd seed Daniel Matheson. The Arizona State Sun Devil was entered with his best time of 15:01.95, which he threw down last July at the TYR Pro Championships.

Defending Olympic Champion and American record holder Bobby Finke (14:31.59) remains on the heat sheet for tonight.

