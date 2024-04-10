Steen, Orr, Hovland Announced as ASCA Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Courtesy of the American Swimming Coaches Association (ASCA), a SwimSwam partner.

Fort Lauderdale, FL – The American Swimming Coaches Association announced today the outstanding coaches being inducted in the 2024 class for the ASCA Hall of Fame are Jim Steen, Rob Orr and Pete Hovland all highly successful, longtime coaches.

The ASCA Hall of Fame recognizes the greatest swimming coaches in the United States. Inductees into the Hall of Fame have produced world class athletes and winning teams. The coaches in the Hall of Fame are recognized for creating innovative coaching methodologies and developing techniques that have improved and elevated the sport of swimming.

The induction ceremony will take place on September 5, 2024, at the Rosen Centre in Orlando during the 2024 ASCA World Clinic. For more information on the ASCA World Clinic or to attend the ceremony, go to www.ascaworldclinic.com.

About the 2024 Inductees:

JIM STEEN

From 1976 to 2012, Steen served as the Head Coach for both the men’s and women’s swimming teams at Kenyon College. Under his leadership, the men’s team achieved an astounding 31 consecutive national Division III championships, with Steen being credited with 29 of those championships due to two separate sabbatical years. Similarly, the women’s team secured 17 consecutive national championships and a total of 21 titles during Steen’s tenure.

Steen’s impact on collegiate swimming is unparalleled. His total of 50 NCAA Division III team titles stands as the highest among any coach in the NCAA, across all sports and divisions. His swimmers have achieved remarkable success, capturing 471 NCAA titles and setting 155 NCAA records. Steen has fostered the development of 328 All-Americans and facilitated his athletes’ receipt of 47 NCAA Postgraduate Scholarships.

Throughout his illustrious career, Steen has been recognized with numerous accolades, including being a 16-time winner (11 men’s, 5 women’s) of the CSCAA NCAA Division III Coach of the Year award and a 26-time recipient of the ASCA Certificate of Excellence. His unwavering dedication to excellence and his ability to inspire greatness in his athletes have solidified his legacy as one of the most accomplished and respected coaches in collegiate sports history.

ROB ORR

Rob Orr‘s journey in the sport began as a collegiate swimmer at the University of Southern California from 1968 to 1972. After his competitive years, Orr transitioned seamlessly into coaching, serving as an Assistant Coach at USC from 1975 to 1977 before taking the helm as the Head Coach of the Dad’s Club AAU Team from 1977 to 1979.

In 1979, Princeton University beckoned Orr to assume the role of Head Coach for the men’s swimming team, a position he held with distinction until 2019. Under his tutelage, Princeton’s swimming program flourished, producing a legion of talent that left an indelible mark on the sport. Orr’s coaching prowess manifested in the form of five Olympians, 38 individual All-Americans, 24 All-American relays and two NCAA relay championships. Orr led Princeton to an impressive 23 Ivy League Team Championships.

Orr’s coaching accolades extended beyond collegiate waters. His expertise earned him recognition as the Head Coach for the United States Olympic Festival in 1991 and the Women’s Head Coach for the US National Junior Team in 1993. His contributions to the sport were further celebrated with prestigious awards, including the 2015 CSCAA Richard Steadman Award and the 1990 CSCAA Master Coach Award.

PETE HOVLAND

Pete Hovland‘s coaching career began in 1978 at the University of Northern Iowa, where he honed his skills before joining Oakland University as an Assistant Coach in 1979. His tenure at Oakland spanned an impressive 42 years, during which Oakland University’s swimming program reached unprecedented heights. His program secured victory in every conference championship they contested, a staggering total of 44 championships. Hovland led his team to four consecutive NCAA Division II team championships from 1994 to 1997.

He earned the prestigious title of NCAA Division II Coach of the Year seven times. Hovland’s shaped the careers of numerous swimmers who found success under his guidance, boasting an impressive tally of 54 individual NCAA Division II national champions.

Hovland’s contributions to the sport earned him induction into the Chico State Hall of Honor in 1998 and the City of Chico Hall of Fame in 2009. In 2016, he was inducted into the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame. The Summit League Hall of Fame welcomed Hovland in 2020, commemorating his profound impact on collegiate swimming. His legacy was further enshrined in history when he was named one of the 100 Greatest Swimming & Diving Coaches of the past century by the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America in 2021.