15-Yr-Old Vivien Jackl (HUN) Fires Off 4:34.96 400 IM European Junior Record

2024 HUNGARIAN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

While many eyes were on 34-year-old new mom Katinka Hosszu in tonight’s final of the women’s 400m IM at the Hungarian National Championships, a teenager made history en route to gold.

15-year-old Vivien Jackl ripped the best time of her young career, beating a veteran-heavy field to finish in 4:34.96 to top the podium.

The teen split 1:02.98/1:07.22/1:22.51/1:02.36 to claim the gold ahead of veteran Boglarka Kapas, with Kapas registering 4:38.92.

Viktoria Mihalyvari-Farkas rounded out the podium in 4:39.43, Italy’s Francesca Fresia was 4th in 4:41.57 and former world record holder Katinka Hosszu finished 5th in 4:47.62.

Jackl’s time crushed her previous personal best of 4:40.66 to establish a new 16&U Hungarian Age Record and qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Additionally, Jackl’s time tonight erased the European Junior Record in the event, a time of 4:38.53 put on the books by Spaniard Alba Vazquez Ruiz in 2019.

Jackl’s effort rendered the teen Hungary’s #3 performer of all time in this women’s 400m IM.

Top 5 Hungarian Women LCM 400 IM Performers All-Time

  1. Katinka Hosszu – 4:26.36, 2016
  2. Zsuzsanna Jakabos – 4:34.50, 2013
  3. Vivien Jackl – 4:34.96, 2024
  4. Viktoria Mihalyvari-Farkas – 4:35.99, 2021
  5. Eva Riszto – 4:36.17, 2002

Jackl now ranks #3 in the world on the season and punches her ticket to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. For additional perspective, Jackl’s result would rank her 4th among all-time performing American 15-16-year-old girls.

Canada’s Summer McIntosh still owns the World Junior Record, however, courtesy of the other-worldly mark of 4:25.87 the teen unleashed at last year’s Canadian World Championships Trials.

2023-2024 LCM Women 400 IM

SummerCAN
McINTOSH
12/01
4:29.96
2Freya
Colbert		GBR4:34.0104/04
3 Mio
NARITA		JPN4:35.4003/19
4Yiting
YU 		CHN4:35.4409/27
5Ageha
TANIGAWA 		JPN4:35.6003/19
snailSpace
1 hour ago

Apparently, she was 4:46 as a 12 year old in the 400IM, and she *only* dropped 6 seconds in 2 years (her 14 year old PB is 4:40), so her trajectory is actually steepening.

re-re-relay
Reply to  snailSpace
26 minutes ago

she has trained with the same no-name coach since forever, alone, no team in a pool that’s nice barely modern, so I think she can find a lot of ways to improve (no-name doesn’t mean she is not an awesome coach, just that she isn’t from the Szechy klan)

plus, I am not following your math. At all.

Last edited 22 minutes ago by re-re-relay
snailSpace
Reply to  re-re-relay
3 minutes ago

My math is pretty simple.

4:46 at 12.
4:40 at 14.
4:34 at 15.

She dropped the same amount of time in the last year (between 14-15 years of age) than the 2 years before that (between 12-14 years of age). That means she is improving more rapidly right now than she did younger, which is a good sign. Also, none of that was meant as an insult, only as an observation.

Last edited 2 minutes ago by snailSpace
re-re-relay
Reply to  snailSpace
18 seconds ago

oh, got. I misread.

re-re-relay
1 hour ago

Eva Riszto = Eva Risztov

