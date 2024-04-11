15-Yr-Old Vivien Jackl (HUN) Fires Off 4:34.96 400 IM European Junior Record

2024 HUNGARIAN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

While many eyes were on 34-year-old new mom Katinka Hosszu in tonight’s final of the women’s 400m IM at the Hungarian National Championships, a teenager made history en route to gold.

15-year-old Vivien Jackl ripped the best time of her young career, beating a veteran-heavy field to finish in 4:34.96 to top the podium.

The teen split 1:02.98/1:07.22/1:22.51/1:02.36 to claim the gold ahead of veteran Boglarka Kapas, with Kapas registering 4:38.92.

Viktoria Mihalyvari-Farkas rounded out the podium in 4:39.43, Italy’s Francesca Fresia was 4th in 4:41.57 and former world record holder Katinka Hosszu finished 5th in 4:47.62.

Jackl’s time crushed her previous personal best of 4:40.66 to establish a new 16&U Hungarian Age Record and qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Additionally, Jackl’s time tonight erased the European Junior Record in the event, a time of 4:38.53 put on the books by Spaniard Alba Vazquez Ruiz in 2019.

Jackl’s effort rendered the teen Hungary’s #3 performer of all time in this women’s 400m IM.

Top 5 Hungarian Women LCM 400 IM Performers All-Time

Katinka Hosszu – 4:26.36, 2016 Zsuzsanna Jakabos – 4:34.50, 2013 Vivien Jackl – 4:34.96, 2024 Viktoria Mihalyvari-Farkas – 4:35.99, 2021 Eva Riszto – 4:36.17, 2002

Jackl now ranks #3 in the world on the season and punches her ticket to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. For additional perspective, Jackl’s result would rank her 4th among all-time performing American 15-16-year-old girls.

Canada’s Summer McIntosh still owns the World Junior Record, however, courtesy of the other-worldly mark of 4:25.87 the teen unleashed at last year’s Canadian World Championships Trials.