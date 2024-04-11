Kristof Milak Warms Up Day 4 Hungarian Nationals With 23.54 50 Fly

2024 HUNGARIAN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

24-year-old world record holder Kristof Milak continued his competitive comeback on day 4 of the 2024 Hungarian National Championships.

Milak raced in two events on the morning, the men’s 200m free and 50m fly, staking his claim on each.

In the former, Milak clocked a time of 1:49.21 to sit just .07 off of top-seeded swimmer Alexander Trampitsch of Austria. Trampitsch landed lane 4 in 1:49.14 while Richard Marton will also be in the mix with a morning swim of 1:49.56.

Milak’s lifetime best in the 200m free rests at the 1:45.74 put on the books at the 2021 European Championships. He produced an outing of 1:46.68 at last year’s edition of this competition to fall just over half a second outside the World Aquatics Olympic Qualification Time of 1:46.26.

In this morning’s 50m fly heats, Milak took the top spot in a result of 23.54, the 4th-best time of his career. Milak’s PB remains at the 23.27 produced in April 2023.

Hunting Milak in the sprint is the world record holder in the SCM version, Szebasztian Szabo who notched 23.78.

As a refresher, Milak is making his return to racing after having spent the majority of 2023 out of the water. Milak returned to training in mid-January and has already clocked some head-turning results here.

50m free – 21.89 Olympic Qualification

100m free – 48.38

200m fly – 1:54.90 Olympic Qualification

Additional Notes