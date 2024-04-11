World Aquatics Updates Paris 2024 Universality Rules; Strikes World Championship Requirement

World Aquatics has modified its universality requirements for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, removing the requirement for athletes to have competed at either the 2023 or 2024 World Aquatics Championships in order to be eligible for universality for the Olympics.

In a memo sent out to federations earlier this week says that “the removal of such requirement now ensures, subject to exceptional circumstances assessed by the World Aquatics Executive, that the fastest athletes from each national federation represent their country in the Olympic Games.”

The decision to repeal comes after the conclusion of the 2023 and 2024 World Aquatics Championships, meaning that the benefit of this requirement for participation numbers has already been received by the global federation.

This is the latest piece of a general overhaul to the most robust universality system in the Olympics.

Other changes include the “obligation” to send the athletes with the highest FINA Points Table score is designed to mitigate frequent calls of domestic corruption where certain athletes favored by (or related to) national federation officials were perceived as receiving preferential treatment in universality selection.

The other big change ahead of the Paris Games, as announced in July 2022, is limiting who is eligible for universality. Namely, universality athletes can only compete in up to two Olympic Games in their career and must not be older than the age of 30 as of December 31st, 2024.

This rules out swimmers like Malaysia’s Phee Jing En, as memorialized in this article from The Star.

This refocuses the initiative on domestic development of young swimmers who might still break through and achieve Olympic qualifying times. Some nations with less-developed swimming programs would send certain athletes to the Games many times, even past the point of expecting any significant drops, rather than focusing on developing a new generation.

Universality athletes continue to occupy a higher spot in the Olympic priority than swimmers with “B” standards under the 852 athlete quota for the Games. That is a 26-spot reduction from Tokyo.

Universality applications are due by June 24th, 2024.