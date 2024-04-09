Kristof Milak Posts 48.38 100 Free In Comeback Swim At Hungarian Nationals

2024 HUNGARIAN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

We’re keeping our eyes on Olympic champions Kristof Milak and Katinka Hosszu as both are making their comeback debuts at the 2024 Hungarian National Championships.

Already this morning both world record holders made their presences known, with Milak taking the top seed in the men’s 100m free while Hosszu landed lane 4 for tonight’s women’s 200m IM final.

Milak’s morning time checked in at a solid 49.02 but the 24-year-old took things up a notch to register a gold medal-worthy result of 48.38 this evening.

Milak opened in 23.00 and closed in 25.38 to beat Nandor Nemeth who settled for silver in the only other sub-49-second result of 48.54. Bence Szabados clocked 49.13 as the 3rd place finisher while the top 7 performers were all under the 50-second threshold.

Milak owns a lifetime best of 47.47 in the 1free, a time he logged en route to snagging silver at the 2022 European Championships.

The World Aquatics Olympic Qualification Time rests at 48.34, a threshold under which Milak has been 4 times in his career. His outing tonight is encouraging for the swimmer who has been in and out of the water due to physical and mental issues.

As for Hosszu, although she captured the top seed in the 200m IM (2:16.58), the 34-year-old new mom fell to 4th when the medals were on the line this evening.

Taking the 200m IM title was Dalma Sebestyen with the 27-year-old notching 2:13.75. She out-touched Boglarka Kapas who hit 2:13.94 while Italy’s Francesca Fresia snagged bronze in 2:14.52.

Hosszu wound up 4th in 2:15.50, knocking about a second off her morning outing in her first official meet back since the 2022 European Championships.

21-year-old Gabor Zombori posted the fastest 200m IM swim of his career en route to capturing gold.

Zombori stopped the clock in 1:57.88, sneaking under the World Aquatics Olympic Qualification Time of 1:57.94 in the process.

The 2019 world junior champion in the 400m free split 25.45/30.08/33.93/28.42 tonight to beat the field by over a second. Runner-up status went to Dominik Torok in 1:59.12 and bronze went to Balasz Hollo in 1:59.77.

Zombori’s personal best entering this competition rested at the 1:58.94 he established at this meet last year. He now ranks 15th in the world on the season.

Additional Notes