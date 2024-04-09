Milak & Hosszu Take Top Seeds In Comeback Debuts At 2024 Hungarian Nationals

2024 HUNGARIAN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day one of the 2024 Hungarian National Championships marked the return of two Olympic champions Kristof Milak and Katinka Hosszu.

Although he’s been largely out of the pool since last April’s Hungarian Championships, 24-year-old Milak already owns Olympic Qualification Times in the 100m (50.80) and 200m fly (1:52.58) from that competition.

At this year’s championships, 24-year-old Milak is entered in a hefty agenda of 6 events, with the first one being today’s 100m free.

Milak captured the top seed out of the morning heats, putting up a time of 49.02.

He opened in 23.62 and closed in 25.40 to carry a small lead into tonight’s final. Nandor Nemeth was next in 49.10 while Bence Szabados rounded out the top 3 performers in 49.16.

Milak owns a lifetime best of 47.47 in the 1free, a time he logged en route to snagging silver at the 2022 World Championships.

The World Aquatics Olympic Qualification Time rests at 48.34, a threshold under which Milak has been 4 times in his career.

As for 34-year-old Hosszu, the new mom raced in the women’s 200m IM this morning, one of the events where she won gold at the 2016 Olympic Games.

Hosszu checked in with a casual 2:16.58 to land lane 4 for this evening’s main event, splitting 28.88/34.32/40.35/33.03 in the process.

Francesca Fresia of Italy will flank the Hungarian with a morning swim of 2:17.24 while Boglarka Kapas will be on Hosszu’s other side in the final in 2:18.04.

5-time Olympian Hosszu’s last official swim meet represented by the 2022 European Championships.

There she went 2:14.37 in the 200 IM and 4:45.07 in the 400 IM. Her lifetime bests in the 200 IM and 400 IM are 2:06.12 (current world record) and 4:26.36 (former world record, broken by Summer McIntosh in April 2023), respectively.