Kate Douglass Ties Pro Swim Series Record in 100 Free

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – Finals

World Record: 51.71 – Sarah Sjostrom (2017)

American Record: 52.04 – Simone Manuel (2019)

(2019) Pro Swim Series Record: 53.12 – Sarah Sjostrom (2016)

US Open Record: 52.54 – Simone Manuel (2018)

Kate Douglass threw down in the finals of the 100 free, dropping over a second from her prelims performance of 54.14 to tie World Record Holder Sarah Sjostrom’s Pro Swim Series record of 53.12 from 2016.

Douglass split 25.71/27.41 to touch over half a second ahead of Virginia teammate Gretchen Walsh (53.69). That represents the fourth fastest flat-start time of her career, only behind her three 52-point swims from last summer.

Kate Douglass’ Top-5 Performances in the 100m Freestyle

52.57 – 2023 US Nationals 52.81 – 2023 Fukuoka Worlds 52.98 – 2023 US Nationals 53.12 – 2024 Knoxville PSS 53.38 – 2023 Fukuoka Worlds

Kate Douglass was a key member of the US women’s relays last summer, including a huge 51.79 anchor split on the mixed 4×100 medley relay. Her result tonight solidifies her as the top American sprinter heading into the Olympic year.

The performances behind Douglass were promising as well. Walsh swam the third fastest time of her career, only sitting behind her performances from last summer’s U.S. Nationals. We’ve seen Walsh throw down some nasty in-season times in yards already this college season, and it seems she’s carried that speed into the long course pool. She also improved on her performance from the U.S. Open.

Two other swimmers were sub-54 behind Douglass and Walsh. In 3rd, a resurgent Simone Manuel clocked 53.73, while Huske placed 4th (53.82). Both Manuel and Huske have been faster this season at the U.S. Open. Huske previously held the top American time this season with her 53.17 from December.