Dorottya Lennert Joins New Mexico State’s Coaching Staff as Midseason Addition

Former New Mexico State swimmer Dorottya Lennert returned to Las Cruces as an assistant swim coach for the Aggie women last month.

A native of Budapest, Hungary, Lennert competed for New Mexico State from 2012-16, earning Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Swimmer of the Year honors as a senior. She also won a WAC title in the 200 IM and still holds school records in the 100-yard butterfly (52.96) and 200 fly (1:59.28).

“Dorottya was one of the most impactful students we have had during my tenure at NM State,” longtime Aggie head coach Rick Pratt said after Lennert got her first college coaching job at Division-II University of Mary, where she earned her masters degree in clinical mental health counseling.

New Mexico State began the season without any assistant swim coaches under Pratt. Now the staff features Lennert along with diving coach Zach Hawley, strength and conditioning coach Tyler Moore, and assistant athletic trainer (diving) Kathryn Spicer. New NCAA rules last offseason paved the way for an extra paid assistant with a total of four coaches per team now allowed, meaning the Aggies could still add another assistant if they wanted.

Last year, assistant coach Marina Preiss and volunteer assistant Rachel Judge both served on New Mexico State’s coaching staff under Pratt. Preiss was hired as an assistant at Vanderbilt in August while Judge appears to have left the coaching profession.

The New Mexico State women placed 5th at the 2023 WAC Championships with 459 points. Aggie freshman Naomi Slee took home WAC Freshman of the Year honors after breaking schools records in the 500 free (4:47.72), 1000 free (10:07.05), and 1650 free (16:45.05).