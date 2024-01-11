St. Thomas Adds Freestyler Cole Johnson For 2024-25

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

NISCA All-American Cole Johnson has announced his commitment to swim and study at the University of St. Thomas next fall. Johnson hails from Fitchburg, Wisconsin, where he attends Madison West High School and trains with the Verona Area Swim Team.

“I chose St Thomas because of their fantastic Civil Engineering program. I also had a great visit there, and the team and coaches were super welcoming. I want to be a part of what they’re doing with the program as they continue to navigate the recent transition to D1.”

Johnson is a pure sprint freestyler, with range from the 50 to the 200. He recently notched a new personal best time in the 100 freestyle at a high school meet, recording a 48.00 en route to a 4th place finish.

Highlighting Johnson’s summer was Speedo Sectionals in Des Moines. He recorded a time of 2:02.04 in the 200m free, taking over four seconds off his previous best time from earlier in the summer. He also hit a best time in the 100m free, clocking a time of 56.05 to knock over half a second off his personal best.

Earlier in the year, Johnson represented his high school at the Wisconsin High School State Championships (Division 1). Individually, he raced in the 100 (48.52) and 200 free (1:45.84), picking up 21st and 20th, respectively. He was also a member of both of his team’s freestyle relays, contributing splits of 21.30 and 48.65.

Top SCY Times

50 free – 21.60

100 free – 48.02

200 free – 1:45.84

The University of St. Thomas is located in St. Paul, Minnesota, and recently transitioned to Division I. They now compete in the Summit League, where the men placed 6th out of 8 teams at last season’s Summit League Championships.

Johnson would be the team’s 4th-fastest 50 freestyler so far this year. Leading the way is Philip Jensen, who recorded a 21.09 as a relay lead-off at the Phoenix Fall Classic. Just behind him is Luke Becker and Nick Welle, who posted times of 21.17 and 21.25 at a dual meet against St. Cloud State. All three are underclassmen this season, giving Johnson the opportunity to train with them for at least two seasons.

Johnson joins Caleb Urban, Sam Sacor, John Wion, and Jacob Duran in St. Thomas’ incoming class next fall.

