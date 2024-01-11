Canadian Marissa Laurin Commits to Nebraska for 2024

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

One of the top swimmers in the Canadian province of Alberta, Marissa Laurin has announced she will be heading south this fall, committing to swim for the University of Nebraska. Laurin has been recognized by her club, the Grande Praire Piranhas, as the program most improved swimmer and swimmer of the year.

“I am very exited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Nebraska! Thank you to my family, friends, grandparents, and coach for their constant support! Extremely grateful to say I am a future Husker! Go Big Red!!!🔴🌽”

Laurin ended last summer by competing at the Canadian Swimming Championships, hitting numerous lifetime best times while earning spots in the A-final of both backstroke events. Her top finish came in the 200 back, where she took fifth in finals in a personal best of 2:16.29. In the 100 back, she finished sixth, stopping the clock at 1:03.75. She also added new best times in the 200 IM (2:21.56) and 400 IM (4:59.10).

Two months earlier, in June, Laurin raced at the Mel Zajac Jr. Invitational. At that meet, she earned spots in the A-final of both the 200 back and 400 IM, touching at 2:19.66 and 5:09.66, respectively.

Top LCM Times (and SCY conversions)

100 back – 1:03.74 (56.34)

200 back – 2:16.29 (2:00.62)

200 IM – 2:21.56 (2:04.64)

400 IM – 4:59.10 (4:23.69)

Laurin will be a strong addition to a Nebraska program coming off of a tenth place finish out of twelve teams at the 2023 B1G Swimming and Diving Conference Championships. Nebraska finished in a dead heat with Purdue, Penn State, and Rutgers, with just 57 points separating the seventh and tenth place.

With her converted times, she would have finished just off of the B-finals of her primary events at the meet.

Laurin will be joining Nebraska during the first season of the new-look Big-10 Conference. Last summer, it was announced that both the University of Southern California (USC) and the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) would become members of the Big-10 beginning in August of 2024.

Laurin will be joined as a freshman on the Cornhusker’s roster this fall by Riley Miklos, Jazmyn Lunn, Katy Zboinski, and Jenna Gogel. Of that group, Laurin will overlap with Gogel the most, with the Arkansas native also swimming primarily backstroke and IM. While Laurin’s times give her the edge in the backstroke races, her converted times in the IM events are quite similar to Gogel’s.

