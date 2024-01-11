Dual-Sport Athlete Hayden Bartz Commits To Loyola (MD) For 2024-25

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Hayden Bartz of Rockville, Virginia, has announced his verbal commitment to continue his education and swimming career at Loyola University in Maryland. Bartz is currently a senior at Patrick Henry High School, and will arrive on campus next fall for the 2024-2025 season.

In addition to swimming, Bartz is also an accomplished volleyball player. He’s competed on his high school team all four years, and has won four state championship titles in the process. For the swimming side of his high school athletics career, Bartz finished 3rd in the 500 (4:35.97) as a junior last spring.

Bartz, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, trains year-round with NOVA of Virginia Aquatics. He specializes in mid-distance freestyle and butterfly, and is a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 200m freestyle.

At Winter Juniors this past December, Bartz dropped nearly two seconds in the 200 fly to post a best time of 1:49.77 for 36th overall. He also raced in the 200 free (1:41.34) and 500 free (4:29.94), with his 500 marking a new personal best by six seconds.

Highlighting Bartz’s summer was the NCSA Championships. He advanced to finals in the 200m free (1:55.22) and 400m free (4:06.07), establishing personal best times in both en route to his 21st and 20th place finishes, respectively.

Top SCY Times

200 free – 1:40.69

500 free- 4:29.94

1000 free – 9:32.68

200 fly – 1:49.77

The Loyola men finished 4th at the 2023 Patriot League Championships and 5th at the 2023 ECAC Open Championships. Bartz’s best times in the 500 free and 200 fly would have qualified for the B-final last year’s Patriot League Championships, meaning he should be an immediate contributor at the conference level.

Cameron Shinnick and Harry Hearn represented Loyola in the A-final of the 200 fly last year, posting times of 1:48.15 and 1:49.79 to take 5th and 8th, respectively. The 500 free was much weaker, as Henry Mueller was the top finisher at 11th (4:27.39). All three will still be in Baltimore next fall when Bartz arrives.

Bartz joins Luke Dwyer, Max Rice, Matthew Hughes, Elias Corn, Tristan Tosoni, JD Moyer, and Brennan Coyle in the Greyhounds’ class of 2028.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.