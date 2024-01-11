Winter Juniors Qualifier Caitlin Horning Signs With Duquesne (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Caitlin Horning of Newark, Delaware, has announced that she has signed with Duquesne University for the 2024-25 season. Horning, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, currently attends Ursuline Academy.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Duquesne University. I would like to thank my family, friends, and coaches for all their support throughout this journey. I would also like to thank Coach Dave and Coach Eddie for the opportunity to be a part of such an incredible program. Go Dukes!”

Horning, a butterfly and backstroke specialist, trains and competes year-round with Wilmington Aquatic Club. She recently raced at the NCAP Invite in December, where she knocked over a second off her personal best in the 200 back (2:00.05) and took nearly three seconds off in the 200 fly (2:03.67).

Horning was a finalist at the NCSA Summer Championships in July. She advanced to the C-final of the 200m back, where she hit a personal best time of 2:19.15 to ultimately place 18th overall. She also notched season best times in the 100m fly (1:05.59) and 100m back (1:06.78) to finish 75th and 61st, respectively.

Another highlight from Horning’s 2022-2023 season was the Delaware High School State Championship. She was the runner-up finisher in the 100 backstroke with a time of 56.70 in finals, while in the 100 fly she ended up 4th in 57.56.

Top SCY Times

100 back – 56.66

200 back – 2:00.05

100 fly – 56.99

200 fly – 2:03.67

Duquesne, located in Pittsburgh, competes in the Atlantic-10 Conference. They put up a 4th place finish as a team last spring, with their top individual finisher being diver Amy Read. Horning is poised to make an immediate impact at the conference level for Duquesne, as she is just inside A-10 scoring range in both the 200 back and 200 fly.

The 200 fly was the weaker of the two events last year, with the team’s top finisher being Claudia Rzeznik at 10th (2:04.18). In the 200 back, Duquesne got three swimmers into the championship final, led by Haley Scholer in 3rd (1:56.34). Hayley Taylor and Reagan Linkous rounded out the A-final in 5th (1:57.61) and 8th (1:59.89), respectively. All four will still be on campus next fall when Horning arrives.

Duquesne has a large group committed for next fall including Jess Burns, Ashley Freel, Kaitlyn Connors, Sierra Snow, Surrena Luna and Rachel Howard.

