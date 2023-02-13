Franklin Women Win Sixth Straight HCAC Championship, Rose-Hulman Men Three-Peat

2023 HCAC Swimming & Diving Championships

February 8-11, 2023

Terre Haute, Ind.

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Women’s Team Standings

Franklin College, 817 Transylvania, 702 Rose-Hulman, 619 Anderson, 285 Manchester, 223 Hanover, 157

Men’s Team Standings

Rose-Hulman, 922 Franklin College, 747 Transylvania, 381 Anderson, 292 Manchester, 272 Hanover, 38 Bluffton, 3

Courtesy: Franklin Athletics

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – The Franklin women’s swimming and diving team laid claim to their sixth straight Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference (HCAC) swimming and diving championship, finishing off a wire-to-wire win on Saturday (Feb. 11) evening.

The Grizzlies collected three more gold medals and eight medals in total on Saturday, finishing the event with a total of 817 points to finish 115 ahead of runner-up Transylvania. Franklin swept the three major awards from the event, with Samantha Phillips earning Swimmer of the Meet, Faith Jackson collecting Diver of the Meet and Jyllian Antle earning HCAC Newcomer of the Year. Additionally, Franklin head coach Andrew Hendricks was named the league’s Coach of the Year for guiding the Griz to another league championship.

Phillips put the finishing touches on a dominant weekend by blowing past the field in the 200 butterfly and setting a new meet and program record with a time of 2:06.99. Senior Caileigh McCafferty collected another gold medal on Saturday by winning the 200 backstroke in 2:09.22. Rounding out the individual winners from the final day was junior Regan Hendricks and her winning time of 2:30.94 in the 200 breaststroke.

The Grizzlies closed out the weekend by winning gold in the 400 free relay with Hendricks, Phillips, McCafferty and Kennedy Minter edging out the competition with a time of 3:35.65. Franklin collected four silver medals as well on Saturday courtesy of Antle in the 200 backstroke (2:14.35), Becky Pfeifer in the 200 breaststroke (2:33.09) and Erin Perkins in both the 1650 free (18:38.07) and 200 butterfly (2:18.50).

While the conference championships are done, competition for the Griz isn’t done for the year. Franklin will be represented at the NCAA Diving Regional in the coming weeks, with the dates and competitors announced in the coming weeks.

Courtesy: Rose-Hulman Athletics

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology men’s swimming and diving team relied on 10 event wins and 4 school records to capture its third straight Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference championship at the Vigo County Aquatic Center this weekend.

Vineet Ranade was named HCAC Men’s Swimmer of the Year after a dominant weekend performance. Ranade won 3 individual events and was part of 3 conference championship relay teams.

Individually, Ranade won the 200-freestyle (1:40.44), 200-individual medley (1:51.78) and the 200-breaststroke (2:04.55). Other individual event conference champions included Brian Beasley in the 100-breaststroke (56.89); Caleb Munger in the 500-freestyle (4:36.61); Ryan Nikolic in the 100-freestyle (46.44); and Evan Sellers in the 1650-freestyle (16:03.72).

Rose-Hulman also won 3 relay championships in the week. The 200-medley relay team included Ryan Nikolic , Beasley, Ranade and Christian Cseri (1:31.72). The 800-freestyle relay team included Ranade, Nick Edwards , Anthony Hoyt and Munger (6:48.70). The 400-freestyle relay team capped the meet with a win featuring Ranade, Edwards, Cseri and Nikolic (3:04.41).

The week’s four school records included Ranade in the 200-breaststroke (2:04.55); Evan Sellers with the 1000 portion of the 1650-freestyle (9:37.96); the 200 medley relay (1:31.72); and the 800-freestyle relay (6:48.70).

Rose-Hulman won its 4th HCAC championship in the 6 years of the event’s history (2018, 2021, 2022, 2023). The Fightin’ Engineers have won 6 conference championships in men’s swimming, including 2014 and 2015 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin titles.

HCAC MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP “A” FINALIST PERFORMANCES:

1ST PLACE

100 Breaststroke – Brian Beasley 56.89

500 Freestyle – Caleb Munger 4:36.91

100 Freestyle – Ryan Nikolic 46.44

200 Freestyle – Vineet Ranade 1:40.44

200 Individual Medley – Vineet Ranade 1:51.78

200 Breaststroke – Vineet Ranade 2:04.55 (school record)

1650 Freestyle – Evan Sellers 16:03.72 (1000 freestyle school record of 9:37.96 set as part of this event)

200 Medley Relay – Ryan Nikolic , Brian Beasley , Vineet Ranade , Christian Cseri 1:31.72 (RHIT school record)

800 Freestyle Relay – Vineet Ranade , Nick Edwards , Anthony Hoyt , Caleb Munger 6:48.70 (RHIT school record and HCAC record)

400 Freestyle Relay – Vineet Ranade , Nick Edwards , Christian Cseri , Ryan Nikolic 3:04.41

2ND PLACE

200 Breaststroke – Carter Kirtz 2:04.64

50 Freestyle – Ryan Nikolic 21.22

100 Butterfly – Ryan Nikolic 50.76

500 Freestyle – Evan Sellers 4:41.47

200 Butterfly – Blaise Swartwood 1:53.34

400 Individual Medley – Blaise Swartwood 4:10.14

200 Freestyle Relay- Vineet Ranade , Ryan Nikolic , Christian Cseri , Nick Edwards 1:23.87

400 Medley Relay – Caleb Munger , Brian Beasley , Ryan Nikolic , Nick Edwards 3:25.58

3RD PLACE

200 Freestyle – Tommaso Calviello 1:42.56

200 Butterfly – Nick Edwards 1:55.39

500 Freestyle – Anthony Hoyt 4:44.78

100 Breaststroke – Carter Kirtz 58.06

200 Backstroke – Caleb Munger 1:52.99

200 Individual Medley – Blaise Swartwood 1:57.52

4TH PLACE

200 Individual Medley – Brian Beasley 1:57.61

100 Freestyle – Aidan Carter 47.10

100 Backstroke – Tommaso Calviello 53.53

100 Breaststroke – Nick Edwards 58.34

200 Freestyle – Anthony Hoyt 1:43.81

1650 Freestyle – Anthony Hoyt 16:59.91

200 Backstroke – Will Kenyon 1:54.86

200 Butterfly – Noah Lockhart 2:00.41

400 Individual Medley – Heath Thomas 4:20.10

5TH PLACE

200 Breaststroke – Brian Beasley 2:11.57

50 Freestyle – Christian Cseri 21.70

100 Backstroke – Christian Cseri 54.08

1-Meter Diving – John Dinkel 284.75

3-Meter Diving – John Dinkel 320.90

100 Butterfly – Nick Edwards 51.39

200 Freestyle – Evan Sellers 1:44.33

100 Freestyle – Sam West 47.25

6TH PLACE

100 Breaststroke – Matteo Calviello 59.84

200 Backstroke – Tommaso Calviello 1:56.66

100 Freestyle – Christian Cseri 47.48

400 Individual Medley – Will Kenyon 4:22.85

1650 Freestyle – Will Kenyon 17:13.76

100 Butterfly – Noah Lockhart 52.41

200 Freestyle – Caleb Munger 1:45.33

50 Freestyle – Sam West 21.76

7TH PLACE

200 Breaststroke – Matteo Calviello 2:14.28

400 Individual Medley – Matteo Calviello 4:23.65

50 Freestyle – Aidan Carter 21.85

1650 Freestyle – Heath Thomas 17:17.52

200 Freestyle – Sam West 1:47.73

MEN’S TEAM STANDINGS:

1) Rose-Hulman 922

2) Franklin 747

3) Transylvania 381

4) Anderson 292

5) Manchester 272

6) Hanover 38

7) Bluffton 3