Wingate Men & Women Win Inaugural South Atlantic Conference Championship Titles

2023 South Atlantic Conference Championships

February 8-11, 2023

Charlotte, N.C.

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Courtesy: The SAC

ROCK HILL, S.C. (TheSAC.com) – The Wingate Bulldogs claimed the first-ever South Atlantic Conference Men’s and Women’s Swimming Championship titles as they won 29 of the 38 events. The men finished with 1952 points while the women finished with 2038.

Carson-Newman finished second for the men with 1496 points, Lenoir-Rhyne claimed third with 1011 points, Catawba earned fourth with 705 points, Mars Hill recorded fifth with 691 points, and Emory & Henry finished sixth with 553 points.

On the women’s side, Carson-Newman finished second with 1666 points, Catawba finished third with 922 points, Lenoir-Rhyne finished fourth with 881 points, Emory & Henry finished fifth with 561 points, and Mars Hill finished sixth with 508 points.

The Men’s Swimmer of the Meet was awarded to Wingate’s Miguel Marcos Bargueno and the Women’s Swimmer of the Meet was awarded to Wingate’s Kaitlyn Agger.

Franziska Muhlberger earned Women’s Freshman of the Year honors for Wingate, while Carson-Newman’s Arthur Gluzman earned the honors for the Men’s Freshman of the Year.

Top Finishers for Night Four:

Women’s 1650 Freestyle

1 st Kaitlyn Agger, Wingate, 16:49.61 (D2B)

Kaitlyn Agger, Wingate, 16:49.61 (D2B) 2 nd Rachel Peden, Carson-Newman, 17:08.05 (D2B)

Rachel Peden, Carson-Newman, 17:08.05 (D2B) 3rd Linda Ungerboeck, Carson-Newman, 17:27.27

Men’s 1650 Freestyle

1 st Miguel Marcos Bargueno, Wingate, 15:28.59 (D2B)

Miguel Marcos Bargueno, Wingate, 15:28.59 (D2B) 2 nd Zoltan Tabi, Wingate, 15:54.01 (D2B)

Zoltan Tabi, Wingate, 15:54.01 (D2B) 3rd Raul Briceno, Mars Hill, 15:54.05 (D2B)

Women’s 100 Freestyle

1 st Lucinda Andrews, Wingate, 50.50 (D2B)

Lucinda Andrews, Wingate, 50.50 (D2B) 2 nd Nina Azirovic, Wingate, 50.59 (D2B)

Nina Azirovic, Wingate, 50.59 (D2B) 3rd Natalia Dwojak, Wingate, 51.06 (D2B)

Men’s 100 Freestyle

1 st Marcel Snitko, Wingate, 43.51 (D2B)

Marcel Snitko, Wingate, 43.51 (D2B) 2 nd Viacheslav Ohnov, Wingate, 43.99 (D2B)

Viacheslav Ohnov, Wingate, 43.99 (D2B) 3rd Hobson Stelling, Carson-Newman, 44.07 (D2B)

Women’s 200 Backstroke

1 st Marta Beesmans Barquero, Wingate, 1:58.03 (D2B)

Marta Beesmans Barquero, Wingate, 1:58.03 (D2B) 2 nd Kyla Blakemore, Carson-Newman, 1:59.66 (D2B)

Kyla Blakemore, Carson-Newman, 1:59.66 (D2B) 3rd Ella Penny, Lenoir-Rhyne, 2:02.73 (D2B)

Men’s 200 Backstroke

1 st Ney Chagas Filho, Wingate, 1:45.28 (D2B)

Ney Chagas Filho, Wingate, 1:45.28 (D2B) 2 nd Gabriel Costa, Wingate, 1:47.55 (D2B)

Gabriel Costa, Wingate, 1:47.55 (D2B) 3rd Jonatan Carlsson, Wingate, 1:47.61 (D2B)

Women’s 200 Breaststroke

1 st Lillian Sanocki, Wingate, 2:16.00 (D2B)

Lillian Sanocki, Wingate, 2:16.00 (D2B) 2 nd Franziska Muhlberger, Wingate, 2:19.31 (D2B)

Franziska Muhlberger, Wingate, 2:19.31 (D2B) 3rd Gabi Moll, Catawba, 2:19.66 (D2B)

Men’s 200 Breaststroke

1 st Micah McRea, Lenoir-Rhyne, 2:00.38 (D2B)

Micah McRea, Lenoir-Rhyne, 2:00.38 (D2B) 2 nd Mikolaj Dobrindt, Wingate, 2:00.91

Mikolaj Dobrindt, Wingate, 2:00.91 3rd Asger Hartvig, Carson-Newman, 2:02.77

Women’s 400 Freestyle Relay

1 st Wingate (Munro, Azirovic, Dwojak, Andrews), 3:22.28 (D2B)

Wingate (Munro, Azirovic, Dwojak, Andrews), 3:22.28 (D2B) 2 nd Carson-Newman (King, Osborne, Parr, Compagner), 3:23.49 (D2B)

Carson-Newman (King, Osborne, Parr, Compagner), 3:23.49 (D2B) 3rd Lenoir-Rhyne (Boernigen, Penny, Taylor, Hudson), 3:31.41

Men’s 400 Freestyle Relay

1 st Wingate (Ohnov, Hathcock, Costa, Snitko), 2:55.29 (D2B)

Wingate (Ohnov, Hathcock, Costa, Snitko), 2:55.29 (D2B) 2 nd Carson-Newman (Stelling, George, McCay, Sousa), 2:56.06 (D2B)

Carson-Newman (Stelling, George, McCay, Sousa), 2:56.06 (D2B) 3rd Lenoir-Rhyne (McRea, Herran, Glebus, McCormick), 3:02.67

Women – Team Rankings – Final

Wingate University 2038 Carson-Newman University 1666 Catawba College 922 Lenoir Rhyne University 881 Emory & Henry College 561 Mars Hill University 508

Men – Team Rankings – Final