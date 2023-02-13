Teens Take Down Zac Stubblety-Cook, Leisel Jones Queensland Age Records

2023 QUEENSLAND SPRINT CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday, February 11th & Sunday, February 12th

Brisbane Aquatic Center, Queensland, Australia

LCM (50m)

The 2023 Queensland Sprint Championships wrapped up at the Brisbane Aquatic Center over the weekend. Elite and age groupers alike took to the pool for showdowns in 50m sprints of each stroke, with prelims and finals taking place in the same session.

Olympian Cameron McEvoy put up a solid swim in the open men’s 50m free race, posting a final time of 22.03. That was after he claimed the top seed out of the prelim with a mark of 22.15.

McEvoy, who now trains at Somerville, saw his 22.03 final time match what he produced last December at the 2022 Queensland Championships.

Among the age group set, two notable Queensland Age Records bit the dust, with each formerly held by Olympic champions.

First, in the boys’ 50m breast for 13-year-olds, Southside’s Oscar Kolenbet raced his way to gold in a time of 31.00. That overtook the previous QLD record of 31.28 reigning 200m breast Olympic champion Zac Stubblety-Cook put on the books as a 13-year-old in 2012.

Entering this meet, Kolenbet’s personal best rested at the 31.63 he logged at the Queensland Medal Shots Meet last November. The teen already dropped that down by .07 to notch a heats time of 31.56 before he landed on top of the podium with his 31.00 scorcher.

Olympia Pope followed suit in the girls’ 14-year-old 50m breaststroke race. The Somerset teen notched a winning effort of 32.71, surpassing the previous Queensland Age Record of 32.85 Leisel Jones posted as a 13-year-old over 20 years ago in 2000.

As for Pope, her career-best before this meet rested at the 33.29 she produced in 2021. She shaved .20 off of that result for a field-leading 33.09 in the heats before ultimately taking gold in 32.71.

Pope is already the Australian Record holder in the girls’ 13-year-old 200m breaststroke event. She posted a time of 2:31.71 in April 2022 to become the fastest Aussie ever at that age.