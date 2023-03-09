Will Lydia Jacoby Win At 2023 Women’s NCAA DI Championships?

2020 Olympic champion Lydia Jacoby raced at her first Big 12 Conference Championships, and she was nervous before her race. While that might seem odd for an athlete with Olympic hardware, it does make sense. She’s a freshman at the University of Texas, still young, and college swimming is a completely different stress-level.

In this interview Jacoby breaks down her swims and how she’s managing the stress of heading into her first NCAA DI Championships.

Lydia Jacoby 2023 NCAA DI Championship Predictions!

100 Breast? I see Jacoby swimming a 56.7 for the win. And, I think three women will go sub-57, Jacoby, Texas teammate Anna Elendt, and defending champ Kaitlyn Dobler of USC.

200 Breast? Jacoby rips a 2:03.5 touching second behind Kate Douglass.

But who cares what I think. It’s all about what you think? Drop your comments below.

Follow Lydia Jacoby on Instagram.



Follow Gold Medal Mel on Instagram.

RECENT GMM EPISODES

Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.

This is a Gold Medal Media production presented by SwimOutlet.com. Host Gold Medal Mel Stewart is a 3-time Olympic medalist and the co-founder of SwimSwam.com, a Swimming News website.