SwimAtlanta’s 400 Mixed Medley Relay Breaks 17-18 NAG Record with 3:28.70

SwimAtlanta Best of the South

March 10-13, 2023

SCY

Atlanta, GA

SwimAtlanta’s 17-18 400 mixed medley relay broke the national age group (NAG) record Sunday night. The relay of Ben Irvin, Katie Christopherson, Nicholas Kjaerulff, and Natalie Gilson swam to a final time of 3:28.70.

Split Comparison:

The biggest comparable difference here was that Ben Irwin led off over two seconds faster than Tommy Park did two years ago. Notably, the two relays had different genders swim different legs of the relay. SwimAtlanta opted for the M-F-M-F order whereas Rose Bowl swam a M-M-F-F order.

All four members of SwimAtlanta’s relay have already committed to college. Irwin is headed to Navy, Christopherson to Virginia, Kjaerulff to Alabama, and Gibson to Miami-OH.