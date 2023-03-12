Louisville Sends School-Record 3 Divers to NCAAs at Zone C Championships

NCAA ZONE C DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Louisville qualified two more divers for the 2023 NCAA Championships on Saturday at the Zone E meet, giving the Cardinals three total qualifiers — the most in school history.

Louisville sophomore Else Praasterink qualified second on platform behind Indiana’s Skyler Liu (690.60). Praasterink broke the Cardinals’ program record with a score of 349.75 in the finals, finishing with a total of 649.35 across both rounds. She’ll also compete in the 3-meter springboard at NCAAs courtesy of her top-12 finish in the event.

Louisville freshman Thomas Dowling secured the last automatic bid on the men’s side with his 12th-place finish on platform (623.40). Louisville sophomore Lindsay Gizzi punched her ticket to NCAAs on Friday when she finished 10th in the finals with a score of 540.55 on the 1-meter springboard.

Ohio State qualified one new diver on Saturday, junior Ciara McGing, who placed eighth on platform with 559.40. The 11 women automatically qualify for NCAAs on platform while the top 12 men advance to NCAAs. McGing joins Jackie Brenn (1-meter), Lena Hentschel (1-meter, 3-meter) as Buckeyes’ qualifiers on the women’s side, with Clayton Chaplin (3-meter, platform), Jack Matthews (1-meter, 3-meter), Mo Noaman (3-meter, platform), and Lyle Yost (1-meter, 3-meter, platform).

Indiana qualified the most divers at Zone C with eight, but the Hoosiers didn’t boast any new qualifiers on Saturday. Andrew Capobianco took second on platform (792.25), Carson Tyler was third (762.20), Quentin Henninger placed fourth (743.40), and Maxwell Weinrich finished fifth (724.20) on the men’s side. Liu was Indiana’s only platform qualifier on the women’s side, winning by more than 40 points.

Men’s Platform Qualifiers

Women’s Platform Qualifiers