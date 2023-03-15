2023 Women’s NCAA Pick ’em Results: Who Did SwimSwam Readers Pick To Win?

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 15-18, 2023
- Allan Jones Aquatic Center–Knoxville, Tennessee
- SCY (25 yards)
We’re now just a few hours away from the start of the Women’s NCAA Championships, and unless you’ve been living in a cave, surely you’ve entered our annual Pick ’em Contest (just kidding, but hopefully you remembered to submit your predictions in time).
With the beginning of the meet set for 6 p.m. ET, it’s time to take a look at the contest submissions and see who the big favorites are this week, plus which events readers are split on.
Notable Results:
- Virginia was the unanimous first-place selection in the 200 free relay, though the official numbers show them receiving 99.8 percent of votes as 0.2 percent didn’t select a winner.
- The Cavaliers were picked to place first in the 200 free, 400 free, 200 medley and 400 medley relays by an average of 99.22 percent of readers.
- Stanford was selected by 82.2 percent to win the 800 free relay, followed by UVA at 14.2.
- The biggest individual favorites were Kate Douglass in the 200 breaststroke (98.1%) and Claire Curzan in the 200 backstroke (95%).
- The biggest one-on-one showdowns figure to be in the 100 freestyle between Gretchen Walsh (50%) and Maggie MacNeil (48%), and the 100 butterfly between Douglass (48.4%) and MacNeil (46.5%).
- Although there’s a ton of anticipation for Douglass versus Alex Walsh in the 200 IM, 85.9 percent of voters are backing Douglass compared to just 13.8 percent for Walsh.
- The 200 fly has four swimmers receiving more than 14 percent of votes, while the 200 free and 100 back both have three athletes picking up more than 15 percent of first-place picks.
Below, find pie charts of the results of each event, showing which athletes or relay teams earned the highest percentage of first-place votes per event.
200 MEDLEY RELAY
800 FREESTYLE RELAY
500 FREESTYLE
200 IM
50 FREESTYLE
200 FREESTYLE RELAY
400 IM
100 FLY
200 FREESTYLE
100 BREASTSTROKE
100 BACKSTROKE
400 MEDLEY RELAY
1650 FREESTYLE
200 BACKSTROKE
100 FREESTYLE
200 BREASTSTROKE
200 BUTTERFLY
