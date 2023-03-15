2023 Women’s NCAA Pick ’em Results: Who Did SwimSwam Readers Pick To Win?

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

We’re now just a few hours away from the start of the Women’s NCAA Championships, and unless you’ve been living in a cave, surely you’ve entered our annual Pick ’em Contest (just kidding, but hopefully you remembered to submit your predictions in time).

With the beginning of the meet set for 6 p.m. ET, it’s time to take a look at the contest submissions and see who the big favorites are this week, plus which events readers are split on.

Notable Results:

Virginia was the unanimous first-place selection in the 200 free relay, though the official numbers show them receiving 99.8 percent of votes as 0.2 percent didn’t select a winner.

The Cavaliers were picked to place first in the 200 free, 400 free, 200 medley and 400 medley relays by an average of 99.22 percent of readers.

Stanford was selected by 82.2 percent to win the 800 free relay, followed by UVA at 14.2.

The biggest individual favorites were Kate Douglass in the 200 breaststroke (98.1%) and Claire Curzan in the 200 backstroke (95%).

Below, find pie charts of the results of each event, showing which athletes or relay teams earned the highest percentage of first-place votes per event.

