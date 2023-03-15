Hayden Cutler Chooses To Remain In-State With LMU (2023)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Hayden Cutler has announced that she will be continuing her academic and athletic career at Loyola Marymount University (LMU) in Los Angeles. Cutler’s decision keeps her in-state, as she’s currently wrapping up her senior year at San Mateo High School in California. Cutler also trains and competes year-round with Burlingame Aquatic Club.

“I’m proud to announce my verbal commitment to Loyola Marymount University! They’ve created such a fun and supportive environment. It’s academically and athletically a great fit for me. And being by the beach didn’t hurt!”

Cutler’s primary event is the 100 fly, but she often swims sprint to mid-distance freestyle as well. This summer at Speedo Sectionals in Roseville, Cutler finished as high as 12th in the 100m fly with a best time of 1:04.88. She also earned a top-16 finish in the 200m fly, where she stopped the clock at 2:25.97 in finals for a best time by 4 seconds.

Earlier this month at Speedo Sectionals in Carlsbad (SCY), Cutler clocked a personal best time in the 100 fly of 57.50 for a 48th place finish. This swim was about half as second quicker than she was at this same meet last year.

Top SCY Times:

100 free – 54.20

200 free – 1:58.73

100 fly – 57.50

200 fly – 2:10.50

Loyola Marymount competes in the Pacific Collegiate Swim Conference (PCSC). They recently finished 7th out of 15 teams at the PCSC Championships, which is an improvement from their 8th place finish in 2022.

Cutler’s best 100 fly time would have qualified her for the A-final at this year’s PCSC Championships, meaning she could be an immediate impact scorer when she arrives this fall. LMU’s top finisher in the event was Abby Shaw, who took 10th at 57.57. They also had Ashley Leaman and Ashley Deabler in the C-final, finishing 19th (59.38) and 21st (59.84), respectively. All three will be on campus for at least another year to overlap with Cutler.

Joining Cutler in LMU’s class of 2027 is Mati Dixon from New York and Holly Lehr from Massachusetts. Dixon swims distance freestyle, while Lehr leans more towards the sprint and mid-distance freestyle events.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.