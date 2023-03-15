2023 NCAA Division III Championships: Day 1 Ups/Downs

2023 NCAA DIVISION III WOMEN’S AND MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

Projected women’s champion Denison got off to a strong start during the opening session of the 2023 NCAA Division III Championships on Wednesday morning.

The Denison women led the way with nine individual second swims, including four A-finals. Kenyon, Williams, Tufts, NYU, Emory, and Hope College each have two A-finalists, with Kenyon adding four B-finalists.

The Emory men paced the other side of the standings with six individual second swims, including four A-finalists. Kenyon, Johns Hopkins, Chicago, Williams, Wash U, and MIT boast two A-finalists apiece.

Emory earned the top seed in both the men’s and women’s 200 medley relays at the end of the prelims session in the pool this morning.

SCORED PRELIMS

Women

Women 1. Denison: 108.5 2. Tufts: 79.0 3. Kenyon: 76.0 4. Emory: 73.0 5. Williams: 69.5 6. Hope College: 46.0 7. NYU: 41.0 8. MIT: 37.0 9. Pomona: 37.0 10. Chicago: 34.5 11. Bowdoin: 25.0 12. CMS: 20.0 13. Johns Hopkins: 18.0 14. Amherst: 18.0 15. St. Kate’s: 16.0 16. Trinity (TX): 15.0 17. Wheaton (MA): 14.0 18. Mary Washington: 13.0 19. Springfield: 11.0 20. SUNY Geneseo: 10.0 21. Swarthmore: 6.5 22. Bates: 4.0 23. Carnegie Mellon: 2.0 24. Wash U. MO: 1.0

Men

Men 1. Emory: 109.5 2. Kenyon: 74.5 3. Johns Hopkins: 62.0 4. Chicago: 62.0 5. Bates: 57.0 6. MIT: 54.0 7. NYU: 45.5 8. Calvin: 43.0 9. Williams: 41.0 10. Wash U. MO: 34.0 11. Denison: 30.0 12. John Carroll: 30.0 13. Colby: 27.5 14. Carnegie Mellon: 21.0 15. Tufts: 18.0 16. TCNJ: 17.0 17. Conn College: 15.0 18. Millsaps: 7.0 19. Pomona: 6.0 20. Bowdoin: 6.0 21. Brandeis: 5.0 22. SUNY Geneseo: 4.0 23. CMS: 2.0 24. St. Mary’s MD: 2.0 25. Trinity (TX): 2.0 26. Rowan: 1.0

DAY 1 UPS/DOWNS

Women’s Up/Downs

Individual Relays 500 Free 200 IM 50 Free 200 Medley Relay 3 mtr Diving Denison 4/5 1/0 3/2 0/3 1/0 1/0 0/1 Kenyon 2/4 1/0 1/1 0/2 1/1 1/0 0/0 Williams 2/3 1/0 1/1 1/1 0/1 1/0 0/0 Tufts 2/3 1/0 0/1 1/0 1/2 1/0 0/0 NYU 2/1 0/0 1/1 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/1 Emory 2/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 2/0 1/0 1/1 Hope College 2/0 0/1 0/0 2/0 0/0 0/1 0/1 Amherst 1/1 0/0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 Johns Hopkins 1/1 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 CMS 1/0 0/1 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Bowdoin 1/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/1 0/0 St. Kate’s 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Trinity (TX) 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Mary Washington 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Springfield 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 Chicago 0/2 1/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 1/0 2/0 Pomona 0/2 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/2 1/0 0/0 MIT 0/1 1/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 1/0 0/1 Swarthmore 0/1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Wash U. MO 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 Wheaton (MA) 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 SUNY Geneseo 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Bates 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Carnegie Mellon 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 2/0 Ithaca College 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2/1 Case Western 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 St. Olaf 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1

Men’s Up/Downs