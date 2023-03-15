2023 NCAA Division III Championships: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

2023 NCAA DIVISION III WOMEN’S AND MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Dates: Wednesday, March 15 – Saturday, March 18, 2023
- Location: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC
- Times: Prelims 10:00 AM / Finals 6:00 PM
- Defending Champs: Kenyon women (1x) & Emory men (1x)
- Fan Guide
- Results Page
- Women’s Psych Sheet
- Men’s Psych Sheet
- Live Streaming on NCAA.com
- Live Results
The opening day of the 2023 NCAA Division III Championships in Greensboro will kick off with preliminary heats in the men’s and women’s 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free and 200 medley relay, plus the women’s 3-meter diving event.
WOMEN’S 500 FREE – PRELIMS
- Division III Record: 4:43.37, Kendra Stern (Amherst) – 2011
MEN’S 500 FREE – PRELIMS
- Division III Record: 4:18.35, Arthur Conover (Kenyon) – 2017
WOMEN’S 200 IM – PRELIMS
- Division III Record: 1:57.76, Crile Hart (Kenyon) – 2022
MEN’S 200 IM – PRELIMS
- Division III Record: 1:44.18, Andrew Wilson (Emory) – 2018
WOMEN’S 50 FREE – PRELIMS
- Division III Record: 22.48, Fiona Muir (Emory) – 2018
MEN’S 50 FREE – PRELIMS
- Division III Record: 19.37, Oliver Smith (Emory) – 2018
WOMEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY – PRELIMS
- Division III Record: 1:39.59, Kenyon – 2022
MEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY – PRELIMS
- Division III Record: 1:26.14, Emory – 2017
WOMEN’S 3-METER DIVING – PRELIMS
- Division III Record: 517.10, Hayley Emerick (Trinity) – 2010
I don’t think at least this morning but me thinks that we’re seeing D3 records fall by the end of the day.