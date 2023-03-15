Futures Qualifier Annie Reichner Set To Remain In-State With BYU (2023)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Utah native Annie Reichner has announced her verbal commitment to Brigham Young University (BYU) for this upcoming fall of 2023. Reichner is set to graduate this spring from Timpview High School in Provo, Utah.

“I am thrilled to announce my commitment to continue my athletic and academic careers at Brigham Young University! I would like to thank everyone, especially my family, who has done so much for me along this journey and who’s supported me through out the years. I want to give another thank you to my coaches, teammates, and friends that have made me the person and swimmer I am! Dreams do come true!! Can’t wait to get to work! GO COUGS!!”

Reichner trains and competes year-round with Utah Valley Aquatics, which is also located in the Provo area. Her focus is primarily on backstroke, but she also competes in the occasional IM or mid-distance free event.

At the 2022 Futures Championships in College Station, Reichner posted her highest finish in the 100m back with a time of 1:07.12 in finals to place 28th overall. Her other events at Futures included the 200m backstroke, where she earned 55th (2:34.05), and the 200m free, where she set a personal best time of 2:15.77 for 59th.

Top SCY Times:

50 back – 26.28

100 back – 55.99

200 back – 2:02.37

Reichner had a busy month in February with the Utah 5A State Championship and the UT SC Sr. Champs meet. At her high school state meet, Reichner swam a best time of 56.47 to earn runner-up in the 100 backstroke and a time of 2:11.27 in the 200 IM to take 5th in the 200 IM.

At the UT Sr. Champs meet, Reichner lowered her 100 backstroke time even further to clock a 55.99 and win the event overall. She also won the 200 back in a time of 2:02.37, which is a 3 second improvement from where she was at this same meet in 2022.

Reichner would have been the team’s 5th fastest 100 and 200 backstroker this year. This season, the backstroke group was led by Brynn Sproul, who swam a 53.53/1:56.59 at the Mizzou Invitational in November. Emma Marusakova was the next best 100 backstroker at 54.86, while Liza Slade swam a 1:58.13 for the 2nd-fastest 200 backstroke. Marusakova and Slade will still be on campus when Reichner arrives.

Reichner joins Rachel Ballard, Abril Arias, Kara Martinson, Kiara Xanthos and Victoria Schreiber in BYU’s class of 2027. Schreiber, Ballard, and Martinson are all freestylers, while Arias and Xanthos focus on IM and breaststroke events.

