2023 Mel Zajac Jr. International Meet: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2023 MEL ZAJAC JR. INTERNATIONAL SWIM MEET

The second finals session of the 2023 Mel Zajac Jr. International Swim Meet is here.

After clocking a 23.99 to win the men’s 50 fly last night, Josh Liendo was back in action this morning, swimming a very solid 51.59 in prelims, which led the field by nearly four seconds. Notably, Liendo was out in 24.40 this morning, just 0.41 seconds slower than his winning time from the 50 last night.

Liendo also led prelims of the men’s 50 free this morning, where he swam a 22.46.

Maggie MacNeil was unable to compete on day one of the meet due to travel delays, but she’s now made it to Vancouver and is ready to race in her first finals of the weekend. This morning, MacNeil clocked a 58.79 in prelims of the women’s 100 fly, leading the field by over a second. 17-year-old Victoria Raymond was also under 1:00 this morning, putting up a 59.89 to take the second seed for tonight’s final.

MacNeil has a busy day ahead of her, as she also raced the 50 back and 50 free this morning.

WOMEN’S 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS

RESULTS:

Tessa Cieplucha – 2:14.73 Julie Brousseau – 2:16.60 Alexanne Lepage – 2:16.90 Halle West – 2:19.03 Sophie Segerson – 2:19.06 Piper Enge – 2:19.18 Danielle Hanus – 2:19.28 Alexa McDevitt – 2:19.39 Emma O’Croinin – 2:20.18 Jordan Greber – 2:22.59

24-year-old Tessa Cieplucha was in control tonight, speeding to victory in 2:14.73. The swim was well under her prelims swim of 2:17.61, and a bit less than three seconds off her lifetime best of 2:12.03, which she swam at the 2022 Canadian Trials last April. She swam a well-balanced race tonight, splitting 29.36 on fly, 34.37 on back, 39.10 on breast, and 31.90 on free.

17-year-old Julie Brousseau came in second with a 2:16.60 tonight. That swim comes in about three seconds off her best of 2:13.66.

MEN’S 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS

RESULTS:

Collyn Gagne – 2:02.50 Larry Yu – 2:05.91 Aiden Norman – 2:07.79 Laon Kim – 2:08.99 Justice Migneault – 2:09.23 Hugh MacNeill – 2:10.14 Raben Dommann – 2:10.61 Blake Tierney – 2:10.76 Alexandre Yazegjian – 2:11.21 Andrew Zie – 2:12.86

Just as Tessa Cieplucha won the women’s 200 IM decisively, Collyn Gagne took the men’s IM in convincing fashion as well. Gagne was great on the breast leg tonight, splitting a sizzling 34.91, tacking on a speedy 29.21 on the free leg as well.

Gagne has been as fast as 2:00.37 in his career.

17-year-old Aiden Norman clocked a third-place finish with a 2:07.79, marking a solid swim for the youngster. Norman has been 2:04.17 before. The youngest swimmer in the ‘A’ final tonight, Norman posted the fastest backstroke split in the field, swimming a 31.67 on that 50.

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

RESULTS:

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

RESULTS:

WOMEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

RESULTS:

MEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

RESULTS:

WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – FINALS

RESULTS:

MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – FINALS

RESULTS:

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

RESULTS:

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

RESULTS:

WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – FINALS

RESULTS:

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – FINALS

RESULTS: