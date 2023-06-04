Beata Nelson Swims Season Best 2:12.59 LCM 200 IM; #6 American This Season

Jack Pettinger Invite

June 2-4, 2023

LCM (50 meters)

Madison, Wisconsin

Meet Mobile: “2023 BAC Jack Pettinger Invitational”

The University of Wisconsin swimmers are competing at their home pool along with club swimmers across the state this weekend.

Highlighting the meet so far was Beata Nelson. Nelson competed in two events on night two of the meet. First, Nelson earned the win in the 100 fly swimming a 58.54. That was a new season best for Nelson as her previous season best stood at a 58.41 which she swam to finish second at Pro Swim-Westmont. Her personal best stands at a 58.24.

Later in the session, Nelson competed in the 200 IM where she swam to another personal best touching in a final time of 2:12.59. Her previous season best was a 2:12.76 from Westmont. Nelson was third last year at International Team Trials in the 200 IM. Nelson had a busy day today as she also swam in prelims of the 100 free, swimming a 55.14.

Rising Wisconsin senior Phoebe Bacon also highlighted the night. Bacon swam to a final time of 1:00.19 in the 100 back at the start of the session. That was a season best for Bacon as she swam a 1:01.08 in Westmont. She was seventh in the event at International Team Trials in a 59.56. She went on to 2022 Worlds in the 200 back where she ultimately won silver.

Like Nelson, Bacon also swam the 200 IM to close out the evening. Bacon finished second behind Nelson in a 2:14.08. That was a best time for Bacon as her previous best was a 2:14.51 from 2019.

On night one of the meet, Abby Carlson won the women’s 400 free in a 4:12.31. That was a best time by over three and a half seconds as her previous personal best was a 4:15.93 which she swam to finish 19th at 2022 Summer Nationals. The rising junior had a huge sophomore season for the Badgers. Carlson won the 500 free at Big Tens and went on to finish second in the event at NCAAs.