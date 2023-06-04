Regan Smith Swims World Leading 57.83 100 Backstroke

1ST ANNUAL SUN DEVIL OPEN
- June 2-4, 2023
- Mona Plummer Aquatic Center, Tempe, Arizona
- Long Course Meters (50m)
Regan Smith swam a 57.83 in the 100 backstroke tonight in Tempe, taking over the top time in the world so far this season by 0.01 seconds. Smith’s previous season best stood at a 57.90 which she swam in April at Pro Swim-Westmont. She takes over the top time from Australia’s Kaylee McKeown who swam a 57.84 during the middle of March.
Smith’s personal best comes from July 2019 when she led off Team USA’s 400 medley relay at Worlds. There Smith swam a 57.57 which set a World Record at the time. McKeown has since broken that record as she swam a 57.45 at 2021 Australian Trials.
Smith’s Split Comparisons:
|Sun Devil Open
|Westmont
|
2019 Worlds Relay
|First 50
|28.26
|28.13
|27.74
|Second 50
|29.57
|29.77
|29.83
|57.83
|57.9
|57.57
Smith had a busy night as she competed in the 100 fly earlier in the session. Smith had about 52 minutes after the 100 fly before she swam the 100 back.
Smith won the 100 fly in a 57.05. Although that was off of her personal best of 56.60 which she swam in Westmont, it still is faster than she had ever been prior to this season. Tonight’s swim was her third-fastest swim in the event ever. Her 56.60 from Westmont places her as the fastest American this season.
Also highlighting the night was 14 year old Paige Downey who dropped another four seconds off her best time. Downey already dropped eight seconds off her best during prelims, making it a total of over 12 seconds total as she touched in a 5:01.63 tonight.
Hali Flickinger won the women’s 200 free in a 1:58.70. That was her first time swimming the event (flat start) since 2022 International Team trials when she sam a 1:57.53 to finish fourth, earning her a spot on the 2022 Worlds relay in the 4×200 free relay. She swam in prelims of the relay splitting a 1:57.05 before the finals relay went on to win gold.
Highlighting the men’s side was Hubert Kos who won two events on the night. Kos first won the 100 fly in a 52.15. His best time stands at a 51.33 from 2022 Euros where he was fourth. He also won the 100 back in a 54.00, just off his personal best of 53.83 which he swam at Pro Swim-Westmont. Tonight’s swim was his second fastest ever.
Jay Litherland swam to a season-best in the men’s 400 IM swimming a 4:16.45. That was faster than the 4:17.97 that he swam to finish second at Pro Swim-Knoxville in January. Litherland won silver at the 2020 Olympics and 2022 Worlds in the event.
After being just off his personal best this morning, Patrick Sammon crept even closer to his best time tonight as he won the 200 free in a 1:47.84, only 0.04 seconds off his personal best. His best time of 1:47.80 earned him a 10th place finish at 2022 Summer Nationals.
Rising Arizona State sophomore Andy Dobrzanski swam to a personal best of 1:01.18 in the 100 breast. His previous best stood at a 1:01.94 from Mission Viejo a few weeks ago. He has now already dropped over two seconds in the event so far this season.
If she beats the Aussies…good, well done.
The sun will rise again tomorrow.
I still question if she has fast swims in her under pressure.
Especially in the IM
She swam fine under pressure in the big meets in 2017, 2018, and especially 2019. 2021 she has admitted was really tough for her in and out of the pool, and last year was an adjustment to college life as she went to Stanford for the year and she still walked away with two world titles. We’ll see at Worlds…
I feel like if her mental game is still shakey she’s most likely to swim fast in IM since the expectations there are the lowest. Case and point the 200 fly being her best event in Tokyo
We’ll see how the breast holds up under Walsh & Hayes pressure
But once again…2 thumbs up if she does. It will be sensational viewing.
She is on fire this season, every meet and every swim. Love to see it!
Off topic: per Meet Mobile Caeleb Dressel is swimming at the “FAST Senior Open” this weekend along with a bunch of other UF swimmers. He finished second in the 100 free today with a 49.80 (first was Macguire McDuff 49.26)
Is that a ‘world record’ for an outdoor 100BK?
Previous fastest would have been McKeown’s 57.90 from April.
That actually brings up an interesting question. For Swimming, what would the current records be if we separate indoor and outdoor world records for swimming similar to T&F? Braden? Mel?
Wow that’s fast! Done outdoors in a 50m pool!
I would be very surprised not to see Regan go best times in both backstrokes this summer. Whether she wins is another story. Best times would of course put her right on both world records.
She’s going much, much faster than she did leading up to any prior major meet – and doing so consistently. Some of that may be due to maturity and mental toughness, but would anybody be surprised by 57.0 and 2:02?
Was this outdoors?
Yes
As one who was photographing the meet and on the deck, I can guarantee it was outdoors and about 100 degrees outside the water.
wowie
Lol by 0.01!
Then Kaylee has trials next week.
Then Regan has trials in a few weeks.
I feel like they’ve swapped the leading time a bunch already this season. Can’t wait for worlds! The 100 back is going to be fire. I have a feeling the WR is going down but not sure by who… possibly both of them.
a game of hot potato but with who gets the fastest 1back in season
Violet
100 Back is very exciting… WR could realistically go down 1-2 times before Worlds
True. I was only thinking about Worlds but yeah it could go down at both Aussie and US trials.
I feel like last year’s Worlds were a bit underwhelming (obviously with a few key exceptions) but I feel like this year is going to be fireworks. Not quite at 2009 level, but I predict this’ll be the fastest and most competitive worlds in a while.