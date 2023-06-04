Regan Smith Swims World Leading 57.83 100 Backstroke

1ST ANNUAL SUN DEVIL OPEN

June 2-4, 2023

Mona Plummer Aquatic Center, Tempe, Arizona

Long Course Meters (50m)

Day 1 Recap

Regan Smith swam a 57.83 in the 100 backstroke tonight in Tempe, taking over the top time in the world so far this season by 0.01 seconds. Smith’s previous season best stood at a 57.90 which she swam in April at Pro Swim-Westmont. She takes over the top time from Australia’s Kaylee McKeown who swam a 57.84 during the middle of March.

Smith’s personal best comes from July 2019 when she led off Team USA’s 400 medley relay at Worlds. There Smith swam a 57.57 which set a World Record at the time. McKeown has since broken that record as she swam a 57.45 at 2021 Australian Trials.

Smith’s Split Comparisons:

Sun Devil Open Westmont 2019 Worlds Relay First 50 28.26 28.13 27.74 Second 50 29.57 29.77 29.83 57.83 57.9 57.57

Smith had a busy night as she competed in the 100 fly earlier in the session. Smith had about 52 minutes after the 100 fly before she swam the 100 back.

Smith won the 100 fly in a 57.05. Although that was off of her personal best of 56.60 which she swam in Westmont, it still is faster than she had ever been prior to this season. Tonight’s swim was her third-fastest swim in the event ever. Her 56.60 from Westmont places her as the fastest American this season.

Also highlighting the night was 14 year old Paige Downey who dropped another four seconds off her best time. Downey already dropped eight seconds off her best during prelims, making it a total of over 12 seconds total as she touched in a 5:01.63 tonight.

Hali Flickinger won the women’s 200 free in a 1:58.70. That was her first time swimming the event (flat start) since 2022 International Team trials when she sam a 1:57.53 to finish fourth, earning her a spot on the 2022 Worlds relay in the 4×200 free relay. She swam in prelims of the relay splitting a 1:57.05 before the finals relay went on to win gold.

Highlighting the men’s side was Hubert Kos who won two events on the night. Kos first won the 100 fly in a 52.15. His best time stands at a 51.33 from 2022 Euros where he was fourth. He also won the 100 back in a 54.00, just off his personal best of 53.83 which he swam at Pro Swim-Westmont. Tonight’s swim was his second fastest ever.

Jay Litherland swam to a season-best in the men’s 400 IM swimming a 4:16.45. That was faster than the 4:17.97 that he swam to finish second at Pro Swim-Knoxville in January. Litherland won silver at the 2020 Olympics and 2022 Worlds in the event.

After being just off his personal best this morning, Patrick Sammon crept even closer to his best time tonight as he won the 200 free in a 1:47.84, only 0.04 seconds off his personal best. His best time of 1:47.80 earned him a 10th place finish at 2022 Summer Nationals.

Rising Arizona State sophomore Andy Dobrzanski swam to a personal best of 1:01.18 in the 100 breast. His previous best stood at a 1:01.94 from Mission Viejo a few weeks ago. He has now already dropped over two seconds in the event so far this season.