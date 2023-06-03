Regan Smith Rips 2:08.48 200 IM To Become Fourth-Fastest American Of All-Time

1ST ANNUAL SUN DEVIL OPEN

June 2-4, 2023

Mona Plummer Aquatic Center, Tempe, Arizona

Long Course Meters (50m)

Regan Smith has done it again.

After dipping under the 2:10 barrier for the first time on Friday morning with a 2:09.78 prelims swim at the Sun Devil Open, Smith took another full second off her best time during finals to go 2:08.48. Not only is that time faster than what it took to win gold at the 2020(1) Olympics and what it took to win silver at the 2022 World Championships, but it also makes her the fourth-fastest American of all-time and the 16th-fastest performer of all-time.

With Smith’s time from Friday being faster than the best times of Leah Hayes (2:08.91) and Kate Douglass (2:09.04), she has suddenly become a front runner to qualify for the 2023 U.S. World Championships team in the 200 IM.

Fastest U.S. Performers Of All-Time, Women’s 200 IM:

Ariana Kukors — 2:06.15 (2009) Alex Walsh — 2:07.13 (2022) Kathleen Baker — 2:08.32 (2018) Regan Smith — 2:08.48 (2023) Leah Hayes — 2:08.91 (2022) Kate Douglass — 2:09.04 (2021)

In prelims, Smith saw the most improvement compared to her pre-Sun Devil Open personal best on breaststroke, as she dropped over a second in arguably her weakest stroke. From prelims to finals, she dropped the most on free, taking 0.54 seconds off her her closing 50 split. In addition, she also dropped three-tenths of a second on back, 19 one-hundredths on fly, and 27 one-hundredths seconds on breast.

Splits Comparison:

Regan Smith, 2022 U.S. Open Regan Smith, 2023 Sun Devil Open Prelims Regan Smith, 2023 Sun Devil Open Finals Fly 27.64 27.64 27.45 Back 31.61 31.59 31.29 Breast 41.22 39.94 39.67 Free 29.93 30.61 30.07 Total 2:10.40 2:09.78 2:08.48

Ever since the 2022 U.S. Open last December, there has been wide debate over whether Smith should seriously pursue the 200 IM, with the main argument against it being that she already has too many other events on her plate that she’s better at. However, after Friday, it has become evident that the 200 IM is clearly one of her better events that she has a serious chance of medalling in on an international stage.

Smith still has to race the 100 fly, 100 back, and 200 fly later on at the Sun Devil Open.

