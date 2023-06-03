Regan Smith Rips 2:08.48 200 IM To Become Fourth-Fastest American Of All-Time

1ST ANNUAL SUN DEVIL OPEN
- June 2-4, 2023
- Mona Plummer Aquatic Center, Tempe, Arizona
- Long Course Meters (50m)
Regan Smith has done it again.
After dipping under the 2:10 barrier for the first time on Friday morning with a 2:09.78 prelims swim at the Sun Devil Open, Smith took another full second off her best time during finals to go 2:08.48. Not only is that time faster than what it took to win gold at the 2020(1) Olympics and what it took to win silver at the 2022 World Championships, but it also makes her the fourth-fastest American of all-time and the 16th-fastest performer of all-time.
With Smith’s time from Friday being faster than the best times of Leah Hayes (2:08.91) and Kate Douglass (2:09.04), she has suddenly become a front runner to qualify for the 2023 U.S. World Championships team in the 200 IM.
Fastest U.S. Performers Of All-Time, Women’s 200 IM:
- Ariana Kukors — 2:06.15 (2009)
- Alex Walsh — 2:07.13 (2022)
- Kathleen Baker — 2:08.32 (2018)
- Regan Smith — 2:08.48 (2023)
- Leah Hayes — 2:08.91 (2022)
- Kate Douglass — 2:09.04 (2021)
In prelims, Smith saw the most improvement compared to her pre-Sun Devil Open personal best on breaststroke, as she dropped over a second in arguably her weakest stroke. From prelims to finals, she dropped the most on free, taking 0.54 seconds off her her closing 50 split. In addition, she also dropped three-tenths of a second on back, 19 one-hundredths on fly, and 27 one-hundredths seconds on breast.
Splits Comparison:
|Regan Smith, 2022 U.S. Open
|Regan Smith, 2023 Sun Devil Open Prelims
|Regan Smith, 2023 Sun Devil Open Finals
|Fly
|27.64
|27.64
|27.45
|Back
|31.61
|31.59
|31.29
|Breast
|41.22
|39.94
|39.67
|Free
|29.93
|30.61
|30.07
|Total
|2:10.40
|2:09.78
|2:08.48
Ever since the 2022 U.S. Open last December, there has been wide debate over whether Smith should seriously pursue the 200 IM, with the main argument against it being that she already has too many other events on her plate that she’s better at. However, after Friday, it has become evident that the 200 IM is clearly one of her better events that she has a serious chance of medalling in on an international stage.
Smith still has to race the 100 fly, 100 back, and 200 fly later on at the Sun Devil Open.
Other Swims
- Hali Flickinger and Jay Litherland won the women’s and men’s 400 free with times of 4:08.69 and 3:52.24, respectively. Litherland’s time was his fastest since the 2017 U.S. Nationals, which was where he set his best time of 3:50.36.
- Chase Kalisz swam a 1:57.51 to win the men’s 200 IM, while Hubert Kos placed second in 1:59.18. Owen McDonald swam a huge personal best of 2:00.72 to place third, dropping nearly two seconds from the 2:02.45 he swam at trials last year. Kalisz’s swim was the second-fastest of the 2022-23 season, behind the 1:56.52 he went at the U.S. Open.
- Ryan Held (22.10), Jonny Kulow (22.39), and Jack Dolan (22.52) all swam a 22.5 or better to go 1-2-3 in the men’s 200 free.
- Simone Manuel won the women’s 200 free with a time of 25.22, while Olivia Smoliga was just 0.01 seconds behind her. In third was 14-year-old Delaney Barbee, who swam a 26.19 to improve from her personal best of 26.33.
It’s insane to think that some people were picking here to miss the Paris team altogether 6 months ago. Now she’s absolutely killing it.
Wow the 200 free world record just got sent into the 18th dimension by Ryan Held.
Man, forgot that Kathleen Baker swim was on that list. All injuries aren’t cool, but for some reason fluke injuries feel worse to me.
Yeah, that still stings. A healthy Baker would have won the 200 IM in Tokyo. And it would not have been close.
Also is world aquatics site wrong when it says regan would be the 15th fastest performer?
16th
Regan Smith is Summer’s sleep paralysis demon
Ughhh I can’t be even mad at this! Regan is a fave. But that 2fly is Summers. Period!
Kaylee!!!
Drop the 100 fly and go for the 200IM 💪🏼 That was amazing.
She can swim both at Trials with no conflict and make decisions then based on what events she makes the Worlds team in.
No one talking about the 22.10 Ryan held went for the 200 FREE!
Held / Kulow /Simone / Olivia *50* free not 200 🙃
Super exciting to see all these fast efforts, trials gonna be 🔥🔥🔥