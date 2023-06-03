Gretchen Walsh Swims PB 56.73 LCM 100 Fly; #2 American This Season

2023 NCAP Elite Qualifier
- June 2-4, 2023
- LCM (50 meters)
- Stafford, Virginia
With less than a month out from Trials, we may start to see some athletes take a step away from competing in official meets. This weekend though, some athletes that will be at US Trials are competing near Fredricksburg, Virginia. Among this group are most of the Virginia Cavalier swimmers as well as some of the top club swimmer names in the area such as Thomas Heilman, Erin Gemmell, and Camille Spink. All of Virginia was suited up.
Highlighitng the first night of competition was Gretchen Walsh. In prelims, Walsh swam the 50 back (27.75) right before competing in the 100 fly. Nevertheless, Gretchen Walsh swam to a personal best time in the 100 fly swimming a 57.24.
In finals, Walsh scratched the 50 back allowing her to focus on the 100 fly where she swam a final time of 56.73, dropping a total of 0.70 seconds off of her personal best. Tonight’s swim from Gretchen Walsh makes her the second-fastest American so far this season. Regan Smith is the only swimmer who has been faster as she swam a 56.60 at Pro Swim- Fort Lauderdale back in March.
Also highlighting the night was a showdown in the 200 free. 18 year old and Texas commit Erin Gemmell swam the fastest time in prelims with a 1:59.73, the only swimmer under the 2:01 mark. In finals, Alex Walsh had the edge as she swam a 1:57.84 finishing just ahead of Gemmell who touched in a 1:57.98. Walsh and Gemmell finished sixth and seventh in the event at 2022 International Team Trials.
This was Alex Walsh‘s first time swimming the event since she swam on the prelims relay at 2022 Worlds. Her time now makes her the sixth fastest American in the event this season. Gemmell is currently the third fastest American in the event this season as she swam a 1:57.11 two weeks ago.
Leading the way in the men’s 200 free was 16 year old Thomas Heilman who swam to a final time of 1:49.13. That was a huge best time for Heilman as it was his first time under the 1:50 mark. His previous best stood at a 1:50.34 from 2022 Summer Juniors. His personal best from today places him at #11 all-time in the 15-16 age group in the event.
Heilman earned another win on the night as he swam to a final time of 52.71 in the 100 fly. Heilman has a best time of 51.98 in the event. His season best stands at a 52.55 from two weeks ago.
Noah Nichols led the way in the men’s 100 breast as he swam a 1:01.78. That was a season best. His personal best stands at a 1:00.66 which he swam to finish t-11th at 2020 Wave II Olympic Trials.
The women’s 100 breast was a tight race between numerous Virginia teammates. Emma Weber got the win as she touched in a 1:10.20. Anna Keating was right behind in a 1:10.53 and Zoe Skirboll touched in a 1:10.88. All three were within their season bests by a second.
Other event winners:
- Women’s 50 back: Reilly Tiltmann– 28.63
- Men’s 50 back: Jack Aikins– 24.97
- Women’s 400 IM: Caroline Agee– 4:55.90 (PB by 9.5 seconds)
- Men’s 400 IM: David King– 4:32.44
Very interesting Trials event. Lot of events seem dependent on what Regan chooses to swim. With Curzan on form in back but slightly off form in fly it’s extra intriguing. I’d keep Huske as the favorite but the second slot is going to be a battle.
I’m so here for a G. Walsh renaissance. She’s got something to prove from the last few years.
Looking at the Fina world rankings that time would tie her as the 20th fastest performer in the event ever 🤯
USA Swimming has it at 2022, so FINA (World Aquatics) must be missing a couple.
it should be tied for 21 with Libby Trickett’s gold medal time from Beijing, which is what both Wikipedia and the FINA site says. USASwimming has 56.73 at 22 but also has Erika Brown at first with a 55.16.
1fly looking ridiculous at trials. Probably she’s gonna have a biggish drop in free as well.
Heilman going a 52.7 after swimming a 1:49 200 free is just crazy for a 16 year old!
Phelps fly Nags are under threat this summer!
Well 200 fly, Heilman already has the 1 fly. But I could see Heilman take down Phelps 17-18 51.10 down as well
Can’t wait what he has in store for Trials.
Gretchen Walsh
100 Fly at Trials this summer is going to be tough to make. Huske, G. Walsh, Douglass, Curzan, and maybe Smith if she swims it.
Unfortunately for Gretchen Walsh, the aforementioned time is slower than the times posted by Torri Huske and Claire Curzan at the USA Swimming Olympic Team Trials – Wave II:
W 100 FL
Huske, Torri – 55.66
Curzan, Claire – 56.43
Douglass, Kate – 56.56
Curzan hasn’t looked great in butterfly as of late, and the event is a rather new one for Gretchen in LCM.
would be cool to see her shift to fly as her main event and take over butterfly duties from Douglass in NCAA swimming. in SCY, she had a PB of 51.73 in high school, 50.53 freshman year, and then 49.34 sophomore year so who knows how much more she still has to drop
But that filthy 48.2 leadoff potential is kinda hard to move away from. Especially if Alex can easily give a :49 leg in fly.
I’m still picking Huske and Curzan.
I see Huske winning it and someone from UVA second if Regan doesn’t swim it.
Based upon one LCM meet? LOL!
It’s all about the taper.
In addition, Claire Curzan has met the challenge at the domestic trials in 2021 and 2022:
2021 – 56.43
2022 – 56.35
I’m actually stunned that you’re favoring the Greg Meehan trained athletes over the rest of the field. Never thought I’d see the day!
She’s absolutely in the running after Torri
Why do you act like a robot?
I wish SwimSwam had actual commenter accounts, one so that guy would get locked into a name and leave, or two, because you could block people.
Though it is interesting, just tossing off some of the worst comments of all time incredibly consistently. (I have to try to be that awful sometimes, and even then can’t compare.)