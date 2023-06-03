Gretchen Walsh Swims PB 56.73 LCM 100 Fly; #2 American This Season

2023 NCAP Elite Qualifier

June 2-4, 2023

LCM (50 meters)

Stafford, Virginia

Meet Mobile: “2023 NCAP Elite Qualifier”

With less than a month out from Trials, we may start to see some athletes take a step away from competing in official meets. This weekend though, some athletes that will be at US Trials are competing near Fredricksburg, Virginia. Among this group are most of the Virginia Cavalier swimmers as well as some of the top club swimmer names in the area such as Thomas Heilman, Erin Gemmell, and Camille Spink. All of Virginia was suited up.

Highlighitng the first night of competition was Gretchen Walsh. In prelims, Walsh swam the 50 back (27.75) right before competing in the 100 fly. Nevertheless, Gretchen Walsh swam to a personal best time in the 100 fly swimming a 57.24.

In finals, Walsh scratched the 50 back allowing her to focus on the 100 fly where she swam a final time of 56.73, dropping a total of 0.70 seconds off of her personal best. Tonight’s swim from Gretchen Walsh makes her the second-fastest American so far this season. Regan Smith is the only swimmer who has been faster as she swam a 56.60 at Pro Swim- Fort Lauderdale back in March.

Also highlighting the night was a showdown in the 200 free. 18 year old and Texas commit Erin Gemmell swam the fastest time in prelims with a 1:59.73, the only swimmer under the 2:01 mark. In finals, Alex Walsh had the edge as she swam a 1:57.84 finishing just ahead of Gemmell who touched in a 1:57.98. Walsh and Gemmell finished sixth and seventh in the event at 2022 International Team Trials.

This was Alex Walsh‘s first time swimming the event since she swam on the prelims relay at 2022 Worlds. Her time now makes her the sixth fastest American in the event this season. Gemmell is currently the third fastest American in the event this season as she swam a 1:57.11 two weeks ago.

Leading the way in the men’s 200 free was 16 year old Thomas Heilman who swam to a final time of 1:49.13. That was a huge best time for Heilman as it was his first time under the 1:50 mark. His previous best stood at a 1:50.34 from 2022 Summer Juniors. His personal best from today places him at #11 all-time in the 15-16 age group in the event.

Heilman earned another win on the night as he swam to a final time of 52.71 in the 100 fly. Heilman has a best time of 51.98 in the event. His season best stands at a 52.55 from two weeks ago.

Noah Nichols led the way in the men’s 100 breast as he swam a 1:01.78. That was a season best. His personal best stands at a 1:00.66 which he swam to finish t-11th at 2020 Wave II Olympic Trials.

The women’s 100 breast was a tight race between numerous Virginia teammates. Emma Weber got the win as she touched in a 1:10.20. Anna Keating was right behind in a 1:10.53 and Zoe Skirboll touched in a 1:10.88. All three were within their season bests by a second.

Other event winners: