2023 Mel Zajac Jr. International Meet: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2023 MEL ZAJAC JR. INTERNATIONAL SWIM MEET

The first finals session of the 2023 Mel Zajac Jr. International Swim Meet has arrived at the UBC Aquatic Centre in Vancouver on Friday night.

Canadian superstar Maggie MacNeil will be absent from tonight’s action after dealing with some major flight delays, but she assured everyone on her Instagram story that she will still be racing in the meet this weekend.

Even without MacNeil, we should still be in for some exciting swims on Friday. Josh Liendo took the top seed in both the 200 free (1:50.59) and 50 fly (24.15) during prelims this morning. 16-year-old Delia Lloyd (2:15.17) and 14-year-old Madison Kryger (2:15.30) are set to battle for the top spot in the women’s 200 back final toward the beginning of the session. Later in the session, American teenager Piper Enge will look to defend her top seed in the 100 breast (1:10.82).

Men’s 800 Freestyle – Final

Worlds ‘A’ cut: 7:53.11

Women’s 200 Backstroke – Final

Worlds ‘A’ cut: 2:11.08

Men’s 200 Backstroke – Final

Worlds ‘A’ cut: 1:58.07

Women’s 100 Breaststroke – Final

Worlds ‘A’ cut: 1:07.35

Men’s 100 Breaststroke – Final

Worlds ‘A’ cut: 59.75

Women’s 200 Freestyle – Final

Worlds ‘A’ cut: 1:58.66

Men’s 200 Freestyle – Final

Worlds ‘A’ cut: 1:47.06

Women’s 400 IM – Final

Worlds ‘A’ cut: 4:43.06

Men’s 400 IM – Final

Worlds ‘A’ cut: 4:17.48

Women’s 50 Butterfly – Final

Worlds ‘A’ cut: 26.32

Men’s 50 Butterfly – Final

Worlds ‘A’ cut: 23.53

Women’s 1500 Freestyle – Final

Worlds ‘A’ cut: 16:29.57

Women’s 400 Freestyle Relay – Final

Men’s 400 Freestyle Relay – Final