Regan Smith Drops 2:09.78 200 IM To Become Fastest American This Season

1ST ANNUAL SUN DEVIL OPEN

June 2-4, 2023

Mona Plummer Aquatic Center, Tempe, Arizona

Long Course Meters (50m)

Psych Sheets

Results on Meet Mobile “2023 Sun Devil Open”

Regan Smith continues to thrive at Arizona State.

Currently in the midst of a phenomenal season that has seen her produce some of the fastest swims of her career in-season, currently holding the #2 spot in the world rankings in the women’s 100 back (57.90) and 200 back (2:04.76), Smith made further strides in an event she hasn’t seriously pursued yet in her career, the 200 IM, on Friday morning at the inaugural Sun Devil Open.

Smith, who set a lifetime best of 2:10.40 in the event at the U.S. Open in December, joined the elusive sub-2:10 club during the first session in Tempe, setting a PB of 2:09.78 in the prelims.

It’s no secret that the breaststroke leg is Smith’s weak point in the 200 IM, but relative to her previous personal best time, that’s where she made a marked improvement on Friday.

The 21-year-old split sub-40 after having gone 41-low in both of her swims at the U.S. Open—prior to the U.S. Open, her PB stemmed from March of 2020, where she split 42-mid.

Split Comparison

Smith, March 2020 Smith, 2022 U.S. Open (prelims) Smith, 2022 U.S. Open (final) Smith, 2023 Sun Devil Open 27.77 27.91 27.64 27.64 59.69 (31.92) 59.85 (31.94) 59.25 (31.61) 59.23 (31.59) 1:42.25 (42.56) 1:41.04 (41.19) 1:40.47 (41.22) 1:39.17 (39.94) 2:13.18 (30.93) 2:11.66 (30.62) 2:10.40 (29.93) 2:09.78 (30.61)

After previously ranking as the 18th-fastest American woman in history, Smith shoots up to 13th, and perhaps more importantly, is the fastest U.S. swimmer in the world this season, leapfrogging World Championship bronze medalist Leah Hayes (2:10.03).

All-Time U.S. Performers, Women’s 200 IM (LCM)

Ariana Kukors, 2:06.15 – 2009 World Championships Alex Walsh, 2:07.13 – 2022 World Championships Kathleen Baker, 2:08.32 – 2018 U.S. Nationals Madisyn Cox, 2:08.51 – 2021 Longhorn Invite Melanie Margalis, 2:08.70 – 2017 World Championships Maya Dirado, 2:08.79 – 2016 Olympic Games Leah Hayes, 2:08.91 – 2022 World Championships Caitlin Leverenz, 2:08.95 – 2012 Olympic Games Kate Douglass, 2:09.04 – 2021 Olympic Games Julia Smit, 2:09.34 – 2009 U.S. Nationals Katie Hoff, 2:09.71 – 2008 U.S. Olympic Trials Natalie Coughlin, 2:09.77 – 2008 Janet Evans Invite Regan Smith, 2:09.78 – 2023 Sun Devil Open Ella Eastin, 2:09.90 – 2018 Pan Pacific Championships Elizabeth Pelton, 2:10.02 – 2011 U.S. Winter Nationals

2022-2023 LCM Women 200 IM Summer CAN

McIntosh 2 Kaylee

McKeown AUS 2:07.19 3 Yu

Yiting CHN 2:08.34 4 Sydney

Pickrem CAN 2:08.61 5 Marrit

Steenbergen NED 2:09.16 6 Anastasya

Gorbenko ISR 2:09.28 7 Jenna

Forrester AUS 2:09.32 8 Katie

Shanahan GBR 2:09.40 9 Abbie

Wood GBR 2:09.47 10 Mary-Sophie

Harvey CAN 2:09.75 11 Regan

Smith USA 2:09.78 12 Leah

Hayes USA 2:10.03 View Top 26»

Swimming fast in-season, and more specifically, a few weeks out of a taper meet, is a philosophy we’ve seen the Arizona State coaching staff utilize with their collegiate team this past season, and it’s clear that has translated over to the pro group.

While it remains to be seen if the 200 IM is an event Smith is planning on pursuing at U.S. Nationals—she won’t have any scheduling conflicts—it’s certainly something to keep an eye on.

In addition to tonight’s 200 IM final, Smith is also entered in the 100 fly and 100 back on Saturday and the 200 fly on Sunday in Tempe.