Sophia Kudryashova Transfers From Michigan To USC With Time Nearing NCAA Qualification

Sophia Kudryashova, who spent the first four years of her collegiate career swimming for Michigan, will be transferring to USC as a graduate student for the 2023-24 NCAA season. She announced her transfer via an Instagram post.

Kudryashova last competed at an official swim meet in November 2022, where she raced at the Tennessee midseason invitational. She did not race for Michigan at any of their early 2023 dual meets or the 2023 Big Ten Championships.

Incredibly excited to announce my commitment to the University of Southern California where I will be pursuing my masters at the Marshall School of Business! I will also be continuing my swimming career with @uscswim and am thrilled for this next chapter as a Trojan. Fight On!!! ✌️♥️💛

Kudryashova’s best event is the 200 free, where she holds a personal best time of 1:45.67. That time was set at a last chance meet in 2022, and she later on ended up missing qualification for the 2022 NCAA championships in the event by just 0.25 seconds. In fact, although her name doesn’t appear on the official 2022 NCAA psych sheet, she would have been fast enough to be the second alternate in the 200 free.

Even though Kudryashova has not qualified for an NCAA championship before, her 200 free time indicates that she has great potential to next season. In addition, both her 200 and 500 free times would have been fast enough to ‘B’ final at the 2023 Pac-12 Championships.

Kudryashova’s Best Times:

50 free: 23.60

100 free: 49.93

200 free: 1:45.67

500 free: 4:46.18

Kudryashova competed at the 2020, 2021, and 2022 Big Ten Championships. Her highest finish came in 2021, where she was 10th overall in the 200 free with a time of 1:47.28.

At USC, Kudryashova will be the third-fastest 200 freestyler behind new transfer Claire Tuggle, Justina Kozan, and the fifth-fastest 500 freestyler behind Kozan, Tuggle, incoming freshman Macky Hodges, and Marlene Kahler. The Trojans finished 12th overall at the 2023 NCAA Championships, scoring 31 individual swimming and 44 individual diving points.