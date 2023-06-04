Walsh Sisters Shine on Final Night of NCAP Elite Qualifier

2023 NCAP ELITE QUALIFIER

June 2-4, 2023

LCM (50 meters)

Stafford, Virginia

Meet Mobile: “2023 NCAP Elite Qualifier”

With less than a month out from Trials, we may start to see some athletes take a step away from competing in official meets. This weekend though, some athletes that will be at US Trials are competing near Fredricksburg, Virginia. Among this group are most of the Virginia Cavalier swimmers as well as some of the top club swimmer names in the area such as Thomas Heilman, Erin Gemmell, and Camille Spink. All of Virginia was suited up.

2022 World Championship gold medalist in the women’s 200 IM Alex Walsh swam a 2:09.61 in the event. It was her first time swimming in the event this season. Walsh’s best time is a 2:07.13 which she swam to win gold last July.

Walsh currently is the second fastest American in the event this season as Regan Smith swam a huge personal best of 2:08.48 Friday night.

Split Comparisons:

NCAP 2022 Worlds 2022 International Team Trials Fly 28.4 27.29 27.62 Back 32.39 32.06 32.61 Breast 38.23 36.84 36.85 Free 30.59 30.94 30.76 2:09.61 2:07.13 2:07.84

The biggest difference between Walsh’s time here and in finals at both International Team Trials and at Worlds last year was her fly and breaststroke legs. Although she was slightly faster on the free leg, her breaststroke split was over a second slower here. Even with her breaststroke being slightly slower today, Walsh swam the 200 breaststroke yesterday in a 2:25.25 which makes her the fifth fastest American this season.

Gretchen Walsh also highlighted the night as she swam a 54.02 in the 100 free. That is a season best for Walsh. It also is her third fastest swim ever. Walsh swam a 55.57 in the event at 2022 International Team Trials and finished in 22nd place. At the end of summer 2022, Walsh won the event at Summer Nationals in a 53.86. Her personal best of 53.75 is from summer 2019. Walsh now is the third fasest American in the event this season, only behind Abbey Weitzeil and Katie Ledecky.

Highlighting the men’s side of the night was Thomas Heilman. The 16 year old won the 200 IM in a 2:03.24, a new personal best. Heilman swam a personal best of 2:03.32 just two weeks ago. Heilman has already dropped over a second and a half so far this season as his best time prior to this summer was a 2:04.89.

At the end of the session, Heilman closed the night with a 49.72 in the 100 free. That was a season best for Heilman as he sam a 50.05 a few weeks ago. His best time of 49.06 at 2022 Junior Pan Pacs during prelims.

2022 Summer National Champion in the 200 back Jack Aikins won the event in a 1:58.04. That was a season best as he swam a 1:59.24 in Atlanta three weeks ago. Aikins won Summer Nationals in a 1:57.52. His personal best of 1:56.29 earned him a third place finish at 2022 International Team Trials, only 0.83 seconds off of making the US Worlds roster.

Other event winners: