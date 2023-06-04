18 Year Old Jonny Kulow Swims 48.89 in Prelims at Sun Devil Open

1ST ANNUAL SUN DEVIL OPEN

June 2-4, 2023

Mona Plummer Aquatic Center, Tempe, Arizona

Long Course Meters (50m)

Highlighting the final morning of competition in Tempe was rising Arizona State sophomore Jonny Kulow who swam the top time of the morning in the men’s 100 free. Kulow swam to a final time of 48.89. That time places him at #7 all-time for the 17-18 age group.

That was a personal best for the Wyoming native as he came into the meet with a best time of 49.29 which he swam only two weeks ago at Pro Swim-Mission Viejo. Kulow has already dropped over a second and a half off his personal best this season as his best prior to this season was a 50.39 from 2020 Wave II Olympic Trials.

Kulow now sits as tied for the sixth fastest American this season. At 2022 International Team Trials, it took a 48.38 to make the Worlds team as a relay-only swimmer.

2022-2023 Men’s 100 Free Top Americans

In tonight’s finals, Kulow will swim next to the second-fastest American this season Ryan Held who swam a 49.20 this morning. The Olympic Gold Medalist Held graduated from NC State in 2018 and now trains as a pro at Arizona State.

Kulow’s swim is also important for the Sun Devils at the collegiate level. Kulow was the team’s second-fastest 50 (behind Jack Dolan) and 100 (behind Leon Marchand) freestyler this past season. Dolan just finished up his redshirt junior year and Marchand completed his sophomore year.

Kulow was on four of Arizona State’s relays at NCAAs this past season, all but the 800 free relay. Notably, the team loses two legs (Max McCusker and Grant House) in both the 200 and 400 freestyle relays as both swimmers just graduated. Kulow’s continued success this summer so far is a good sign to help minimize the losses for the Sun Devil sprint group.

Highlighting the women’s side this morning was the 200 butterfly where Hali Flickinger led the way and swam a 2:06.80. That was faster than she was in both prelims of International Team Trials and 2022 Worlds. Her best time is a 2:05.65 from the 2020 Olympics.

Regan Smith finished behind Flickinger in a 2:08.45, which was also faster than she was in both prelims of International Team Trials and 2022 Worlds. The two will swim next to each other tonight. Both Flickinger and Smith made the final of the event at 2022 Worlds as Flickinger went on to win silver and Smith finished fourth, less than half a second off the podium.