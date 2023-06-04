Anna Peplowski Swims 4:15.50 400 Free at IU Closed Invite

IU Closed Invite

June 2-3, 2023

LCM

Bloomington, Indiana

Meet Mobile: “June 2023 IU Closed Invite”

A mix of both college and pro swimmers that train at the respective colleges came together at Indiana University for a closed invite Friday night and Saturday morning. Athletes came from Indiana, Louisville, Kentucky, and Purdue.

Highlighting the meet was Anna Peplowski who swam a personal best in the women’s 400 free touching in a 4:15.50. She was out in a 2:06.91 and came home in a 2:08.59. Her previous best was a 4:19.65 from March 2021. Peplowski has been on a huge improvement curve, notably swimming some of the fastest 200 freestyles out of Americans so far this season. She did not swim the 200 free this weekend at her home pool in Indiana.

In addition to Peplowski’s 400 free win, she also won the 100 back in a 1:01.56. That was about a second off her personal best of 1:00.59 which she swam last month at Pro Swim-Westmont.

Also highlighting the results was Olympic Gold Medalist Ahmed Hafnaoui who swam his “on” events including the 200, 400, and 800 frees. Hafnaoui won the men’s 400 free gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics out of lane 8, completing the outside smoke. Here Hafnaoui won the 400 free in a 3:53.13 and the 800 free in a 8:02.26. His best times in the events are a 3:43.36 and 7:45.54.

Another Olympic Gold Medalist who competed was Blake Pieroni. Pieroni retired from swimming last August but returned to competition two weeks ago in Indy. Pieroni won the 50 free in a 23.03 and the 100 free in a 49.95. He was slightly faster in Indy a few weeks ago as he swam a 22.80 and 49.65 then.

2020 Olympic bronze medalist in the women’s 200 breast Annie Lazor won the women’s 200 breast in a 2:27.01. Her season best stands at a 2:25.71 from Pro Swim- Fort Lauderdale.

Lazor’s breaststroke training partner Lilly King won the women’s 400 IM in a 4:47.57 after being challenged by Katie Ledecky in March at Pro Swim-Fort Lauderdale. King also competed in the 200 fly where she swam a 2:18.61 for second.

Numerous personal bests were also set at the meet. Paige Hetrick, a rising senior at Louisville, won the women’s 100 fly in a 1:00.46. That was faster than her previous best time of 1:00.62 which she swam to finish 29th at 2022 Summer Nationals. Hetrick had a huge season for Louisville this past year as she finished eighth in the 200 free and 10th in the 200 back at NCAAs.

Kentucky’s Denise Phelan also swam a personal best as she won the 100 breast in a 1:10.26. Her previous best was as 1:10.62 which she swam to finish 27th at 2022 Summer Nationals. Phelan just missed finals at NCAAs this past season as she was 17th in the 200 breast and 19th in the 100 breast.

2022 Summer National Champion in the 100 breast Josh Matheny swept the men’s breaststroke events. He won the 100 breast in a 1:01.31 and the 200 in a 2:16.30. His season best in both events are a 1:01.11 and 2:13.05.

Louisville’s Tristen Ulett also won two events as she won the 100 free in a 56.62 and the 200 free in a 2:02.43. Her 200 free was a season best, and she was just off her season best of 55.82.

After setting a personal best in the 200 back at the Indy Spring Cup a few weeks ago, Brendan Burns won the men’s 200 back in a 2:03.15 here. Burns won the SCY 100 back at NCAAs this past season. Notably, although he competed at 2022 International Team Trials, he did not swim the 200 back there. At International Team Trials, his highest finish was 24th in both the 100 and 200 butterfly.

Other event winners include: