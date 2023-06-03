Katie Ledecky Challenges Lilly King to Swim 400 IM…So She Does

IU Closed Invite

June 2-3, 2023

LCM

Bloomington, Indiana

Meet Mobile: “June 2023 IU Closed Invite”

Katie Ledecky and Lilly King are two of the greatest American swimmers of their generation. Both own multiple Olympic gold medals and World Records in their respective specialties. So at the Pro Swim Series stop in Fort Lauderdale in early March, when Ledecky challenged King, known for her competitive fire, to swim the 400 IM, King couldn’t say no.

King’s coach Ray Looze told SwimSwam that Ledecky challenged King to swim the 400 IM during the Pro Swim meet. There in Fort Lauderdale, Ledecky won the 400 IM in a 4:36.04. Ledecky’s best time in the event is a 4:35.77. Ledecky also is the former American Record holder in the SCY version of the event.

Looze said “Lilly kept talking smack that she could beat everybody and Katie said ‘why don’t you actually swim it for a change.'”

“Katie basically said ‘you talk a good game and now it’s time to put action into words,'” Looze said, paraphrasing the greatest female distance swimmer in history.

King accepted the challenge and competed in the event this weekend at her home pool in Bloomington, Indiana, swimming to a final time of 4:47.57 during a closed Invite. It was her first time swimming the event since 2018 when she swam her personal best of 4:46.49 at Pro Swim in Columbus.

Looze says she would have swum it at the next Pro Swim Series stop in Westmont, Illinois – but she wasn’t eligible, because she didn’t have the Pro Swim Series cut time. This was the first time King has competed in the event as a pro swimmer after graduating from Indiana in 2018.

If King had competed in the event at Westmont, based on Saturday’s time, she would have finished 4th. Leah Hayes won the event there in a 4:39.58, Anastasia Gorbenko was second in a 4:44.48, and Giulia Goerigk was third in a 4:45.72.

King’s time from today will allow her to compete in the event at Pro Swim Series stops in the future. The 2023 Pro Swim cut for the event was a 5:00.29. Cuts expire 24 months before the entry deadline, meaning that King could swim the event at any Pro Swim for the next two years.

The Indiana-hosted meet included athletes from Indiana University, Purdue, the University of Louisville, and the University of Kentucky.

King’s Splits in the 400 IM were: