Gretchen Walsh Doubles With 24.52 50 Free and 25.97 50 Fly

2023 NCAP ELITE QUALIFIER

June 2-4, 2023

LCM (50 meters)

Stafford, Virginia

Meet Mobile: “2023 NCAP Elite Qualifier”

Day 1 Recap

With less than a month out from Trials, we may start to see some athletes take a step away from competing in official meets. This weekend though, some athletes that will be at US Trials are competing near Fredricksburg, Virginia. Among this group are most of the Virginia Cavalier swimmers as well as some of the top club swimmer names in the area such as Thomas Heilman, Erin Gemmell, and Camille Spink. All of Virginia was suited up.

After swimming a huge personal best to be the #2 American in the 100 fly on night 1 of the meet, Gretchen Walsh continued her success into day 2. Gretchen Walsh kicked off her night swimming the 50 free touching in a final time of 24.52. That places Walsh as the third fastest American this season. Only Abbey Weitzeil and Kate Douglass have been faster as they both have swam a 24.40. Finishing behind Walsh was Virginia teammate Maxine Parker who touched in a 24.83, a new season best.

Later in the session, Gretchen Walsh competed in the 50 fly swimming to a final time of 25.97. That makes her the #2 American this season. Claire Curzan leads the Americans this season as she swam a 25.88 at Pro Swim- Mission Viejo two weeks ago.

Alex Walsh also highlighted the night as she swam a 2:25.25 in the 200 breast. That is a personal best for Alex Walsh as her previous best stood at a 2:25.49 from a few weeks ago. She is currently the fifth fastest American this season. Prior to a few weeks ago, Alex Walsh had not competed in the LCM 200 breast since 2018.

Highlighting the men’s side of the meet was Thomas Heilman. Heilman kicked off his night winning the 200 fly in a 1:57.81. That was just off his season best of 1:57.63 which he swam at Pro Swim-Westmont in April. Heilman has a best time of 1:56.52 which he swam to finish second at Junior Pac Pacs last July.

Immediately after the 200 fly was the 50 free where Heilman won touching in a 23.06. His season best in the event is a 22.99 and his personal best is a 22.89.

Jack Aikins won the men’s 100 back in a new season best of 54.37. Aikins has a personal best of 53.75 which he swam to finish third at 2022 Summer Nationals. He finished sixth in the event at 2022 International Team Trials.

Virginia commit David King swam a huge personal best in the 400 free swimming to a final time of 4:01.20. King’s previous best stood at a 4:06.13 which he swam two weeks ago. He has now dropped over six and a half seconds this season already.

Other event winners: