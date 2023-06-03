Regan Smith Swims 58.63 100 Back in Prelims at Sun Devil Open

1ST ANNUAL SUN DEVIL OPEN

June 2-4, 2023

Mona Plummer Aquatic Center, Tempe, Arizona

Long Course Meters (50m)

Psych Sheets

Day 1 Recap

After swimming a personal best by over a second and a half last night in the 200 IM, Regan Smith competed in the 100 backstroke this morning in Tempe swimming a 58.63 to be the top seed heading into tonight. That is around what she went in prelims at Pro Swim- Westmont as she swam a 58.54 in prelims before swimming a 57.90 in finals, tying her season-best. She also swam a 57.90 at the US Open in December, where she swam a 58.65 in prelims. Her best time in the event stands at a 57.57 from 2019 Worlds.

Smith also swam the 100 fly this morning and touched in a final time of 57.70. Earlier this season at Pro Swim-Fort Lauderdale, Smith swam a personal best of 56.60 in the event. There she swam a 57.54 in prelims. Her 56.60 from finals stands as the fastest time by an American this season. At Westmont, she swam a 57.83 in prelims before swimming a 56.92 in finals.

Also highlighting the women’s side was 14 year old Paige Downey who is headed into finals as the top seed in the 400 IM as she swam a 5:05.41 this morning. That was a huge best time for Downey as her previous best stood at a 5:13.94 from July 2022.

Rising Ariusona State junior Patrick Sammon swam a 1:48.85 in the men’s 200 free to be the top seed heading into tonight. Sammon has a personal best of 1:47.80 which he swam to finish 10th at US Summer Nationals last July.

Also close to his personal best in prelims was Jack Dolan who swam a 54.65 in the 100 back. That is only 0.07 off his best time of 54.58 which he swam just two weeks ago in Mission Viejo. Dolan’s best prior to this season was a 55.01, so this morning’s swim was his second-fastest ever.

Hubert Kos swam the fastest time this morning in the men’s 100 fly with a 52.44. His best time stands at a 51.33 from 2022 Euros where he was fourth. Kos represents Hungary at the International level. Kos also swam the 100 back later in the session where he will be the second seed next to Dolan tonight.

Finals begin at 8 pm EST tonight.