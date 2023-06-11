Leon Marchand Swims 2:06.59 200 Breast French Record, Becomes #4 Performer All-Time

2023 FRENCH ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

French Record: 2:08.76, Leon Marchand (2022)

World Championships ‘A’ Cut: 2:10.32

France’s Qualifying Time for Fukuoka: 2:10.32

Top 8:

Leon Marchand – 2:06.59 Antoine Marc – 2:09.68 Lucien Vergnes – 2:11.19 Antoine Viquerat – 2:11.23 Clement Bidard – 2:12.17 Jeremy Desplanches – 2:14.39 Carl Aitkaci – 2:14.43 Melaine Laine – 2:14.47

Leon Marchand has once again proved that he is out-of-this-world, this time swimming a 2:06.59 in the men’s 200 breast on the opening night of the 2023 French Elite Championships to break his own French record time of 2:08.76 by over two seconds. In addition, he also becomes the fourth-fastest performer of all-time and the second-fastest European of all-time with his swim.

All-Time Top Performers, Men’s 200-meter breaststroke:

Zac Stubblety-Cook, Australia — 2:05.95 (2022) Anton Chupkov, Russia —2:06.12 (2019) Shoma Sato, Japan — 2:06.40 (2021) Leon Marchand, France — 2:06.59 (2023) Ippei Watanabe, Japan (2017)/Matthew Wilson, Australia (2019) — 2:06.67

With Marchand being just 0.64 seconds away from Zac Stubblety-Cook’s best time of 2:05.95, the 200-breast world record is suddenly well within his grasp. He has made tremendous progression in the event over the last two years, as he entered 2022 with a personal best of 2:11.46, and has since then dropped nearly five seconds.

Compared to when he last set the French record at the 2022 Spanish Open last summer, Marchand has gotten better on both his front and back half, dropping over a second in his first and second 100 free. Where he made the most improvement was on his final 50, where he dropped 0.71 seconds from his Spanish Open swim.

Comparative Splits:

Leon Marchand, 2023 French Elite Championships (current French record) Leon Marchand, 2022 Spanish Open (former French record) 50m 28.89 29.53 100m 32.13 (1:01.02) 32.49 (1:02.02) 150m 32.68 33.14 200m 32.89 (1:05.57) 33.60 (1:06.74) Total 2:06.59 2:08.76

Last year, Marchand did not swim the 200 breast at the 2022 World Championships, opting to only race the 200 fly, 200 IM, and 400 IM instead. At Worlds, the semi-finals of the men’s 200 breast conflicts with the final of the 200 IM.