Greece Reveals World Championships Roster After Nationals Conclude

2023 GREEK NATIONAL SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, May 18th – Saturday, May 20th

Olympic Aquatic Center, Athens, Greece

LCM (50m)

World Championships & Paris 2024 Olympic Games Qualifier

Meet Central

Recap #1

Results

The 2023 Greek National Swimming Championships concluded over the weekend with the 92nd edition of the competition ultimately deciding the roster for the World Championships this summer in Fukuoka, Japan.

Kristian Gkolomeev was a one-man wrecking ball in his events, including capturing 50m free gold in a time of 22.20. He also nailed the 100m free victory in a time of 49.44 before also topping the 50m fly podium in 23.70.

27-year-old Anna Ntountounaki was another top performer at the domestic competition, taking the 50m fly in a mark of 26.15. That performance ranks among her top 10 personal bests and positions her as the 24th fastest performer in the world this season.

The women’s 200m fly saw Georgia Damasioti get it done for gold in 2:10.82, a new personal best. Entering this weekend’s meet, her career-quickest sat at the 2:10.93 clocked at the Apostolos Open earlier this month. However, before May, the 19-year-old had never been under the 2:12 threshold.

Backstroke ace Apostolos Christou clinched the men’s 200m distance in a time of 1:58.62, his 2nd swiftest performance of the season. Earlier this year he notched an effort of 1:58.13 for silver at the Giant Open in France.

Nine men and six women are set to represent Greece in Fukuoka, with Christou and Gkolomeev representing the nation’s highest-place finishers. Christou placed 5th in both the 50m and 100m backstroke events while Gkolomeev nailed an 8th place result in the 50m free.

You can see our Roster Index for all nations here.

Greek Roster for the 2023 World Championships

Men:

Apostolos Christou

Kristian Gkolomeev

Andreas Vazaios

Apostolos Siskos

Dimitrios Markos

Apostolos Papastamos

Odyssef Meladines

Arkadios-Georgios Aspougalis

Stergios-Marios Bilas

Women:

Anna Ntountounaki

Theodora Drakou

Maria-Thalia Drasidou

Georgia Damasioti

Artemis Vasilaki

Eleni Kontogeorgou