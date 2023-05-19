Apostolos Christou Opens Greek Swimming Championships With 50 Back Gold

2023 GREEK NATIONAL SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, May 18th – Saturday, May 20th

Olympic Aquatic Center, Athens, Greece

LCM (50m)

World Championships & Paris 2024 Olympic Games Qualifier

The 2023 Greek National Swimming Championships kicked off today from Athens with the 3-day competition representing the 92nd edition of the annual meet.

26-year-old Olympian Apostolos Christou started things off with a victory in the men’s 50m back, touching in a time of 25.16. The time fell just .16 shy of the 25.00 he notched earlier this month at the Acropolis Open to rank 21st in the world this season.

For Christou, his gold tonight marked his 30th overall individual win across Panhellenic Championships in the course of his career.

The women’s 50m back saw Theodora Drakou get it done for gold in 28.25, an outing that sits just outside her own top 10 personal performances.

Anna Ntountounaki produced a time of 58.00 to reap gold in the women’s 100m fly, hitting a season-best in the process.

Entering this meet, 27-year-old Ntountounaki had been as quick as 58.18 from the aforementioned Acropolis Open so the Olympian managed to shave .18 off of that prior outing.

Tasos Kougulos topped the men’s 100m fly podium in 53.66 while Christou snagged silver in 53.73. Kougulos has already been named to the Greek roster for the inaugural U23 Championships in Dublin later this year.

Additional day one winners included Marilia Drasidou topping the women’s 50m breast podium in 31.18 while Arkadios Georgios Aspougalis did the same on the men’s side in 27.56.