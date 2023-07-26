Men’s Water Polo: U.S. Falls To Hungary In Quarters, Defending Champ Spain Moves On

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

July 15 – 29, 2023 (water polo)

Fukuoka, Japan

Meet Page

Results

After the U.S. women’s water polo team suffered a shocking defeat in the quarter-finals at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships, the men’s squad has suffered a similar fate.

Despite not being the defending champions or clear favorites, the American men were eliminated from medal contention on Tuesday, falling to the Hungarians 13-12 despite a late rally.

The defending world champions from Spain advanced to the semis by defeating France 7-6, while Serbia edged out Italy, 15-14, and Greece got the better of Montenegro, 10-9.

HUNGARY 13, USA 12

After the U.S. benefitted from the final 4:24 being replayed during their bronze medal match with Hungary (watch here) earlier this month at the Water Polo World Cup in Los Angeles, the Hungarians got their revenge in the quarter-finals in Fukuoka.

After the two teams were deadlocked at four after the first quarter, a critical moment in the match occurred with just under three minutes left in the second. USA’s Ben Hallock was given a brutality penality and excluded from the match, and Hungary was awarded a penalty shot and a four-minute man powerplay.

They took advantage, scoring on the penalty and adding two more goals to up 7-4, though the U.S. answered back to bring the deficit down to 7-5.

Trailing 10-7 entering the third, the Americans rallied with five goals in the fourth quarter, but the Hungarians put three on the board to emerge with the victory, 13-12.

Hungary’s Gergo Zalanki was an absolute force with six goals, while Krisztian Manhercz added a hat trick.

“Congratulations to the USA players who fought really hard after the exclusion and played the right way,” said Hungarian coach Zsolt Varga. “We had good attack and our defence improved. It’s important to be getting more goals.”

Alex Bowen scored four for the U.S., while Johnny Hooper had three goals and Hannes Daube added a pair.

“Little bit of confusion when you take out the best centre forward in the world in the second quarter,” said Hooper, referencing Hallock’s exclusion. “With the game plan after that I really think we came together as a team and made a game of it. Really proud of the guys, playing hard until the end. We held Hungary to one goal and could have won. Real proud.”

SPAIN 7, FRANCE 6

In what appeared to have the makings of a titanic upset early on, the defending world champions from Spain showed their mettle by battling back and advancing to the semis with a narrow win over France.

Trailing 4-1 during the first half, and down 5-3 at one point during the third quarter, the Spaniards managed to outscore France 5-2 over the second half to earn the victory 7-6.

Spain had six different players score, with Roger Tahull Compte leading the way with two, while France had Alexandre Bouet and Ugo Crousillat both put two tallies on the board.

“Congratulations to France and their goalkeeper Hugo Fontani,” said Spanish coach David Martin. “He made some amazing stops. The lines were clear to shoot to him. We tried to be positive. At four minutes we were two down.”

Martin added that Spain will treat the semis as if it was the final, with Paris Olympic qualification up for grabs for the gold and silver medalists.

GREECE 10, MONTENEGRO 9

Five goals from Konstantinos Genidounias propelled Greece to a 10-9 win over Montenegro in the first semi-final of the night, though the team needed a last-minute goal to get the job done.

Leading 6-3 at one point, Montenegro managed to knot things at seven after the third quarter, but after the teams traded goals and were tied at nine late, Greece scored with 56 seconds remaining to advance to the semis.

“What really gave us the win was our patience in the fourth quarter,” said Genidounias. “In the third quarter, we scored only one goal. We were not clear in our minds. Our minds on offense had no patience. We found it in the fourth quarter and then there was the wonderful goal from the big man (Dimitrios) Skoumpakis with no angle.”

Greece will have a chance to win a medal for the third straight major championship after claiming bronze in Budapest and silver at the Tokyo Olympics.

Montenegro’s Duro Radovic led them with three goals for the match.

“I’m too emotional right now,” said Radovic. “The Greek team deserved to win. A few players destroyed us, like (Konstantinos) Genidounias. We couldn’t find a way to close him down. Next year we have three more chances — Europeans, Worlds and Olympics. We will try and give our best and show the world that we are in the best three in the world.”

SERBIA 15, ITALY 14 (PENALTY SHOOTOUT)

In the lone quarter-final that went to penalties, Serbia emerged over Italy in a high-scoring match by a final tally of 15-14.

The match was tied at 11 before Serbia won the five-shot penalty shootout 4-3.

The Italians, the reigning World silver medalists, will miss the medals for the first time since 2017 and just the second time in the last 12 years.

The teams traded goals throughout the match, as the scored was tied at the end of every quarter.

Strahinja Rasovic powered Serbia’s offence with four goals in regulation time, while Italy was led by Francesco di Fulvio who recorded a hat trick.

In the shootout, the teams went back and forth once again, with the score knotted at 3-3 through four shooters apiece. Rasovic then scored for Serbia after Luca Damonte failed to convert to end the match in Serbia’s favor.

SEMI-FINALS

Greece will take on Serbia on Thursday in the first semi-final at 5:00 pm local time, while Hungary and Spain will go to battle in the second semi at 6:30 pm. Both winners will qualify for Paris and setup the gold medal match on Saturday.

In the 5-8th place semi-final bracket, the U.S. takes on France and Montenegro faces Italy on Thursday.